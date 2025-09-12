S.D. Highway 25 Scheduled to Close for Grading Work in Clark County

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

BRADLEY, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, S.D. Highway 25 in Clark County will be closed from S.D. Highway 20 north for three miles. This closure is in place to allow crews to perform grading operations.

A signed car detour will be in place guiding motorists around the work zone utilizing 437th Avenue and 155th Street (County Road 20).

Truck traffic is asked to find alternate state routes to detour around the project.

The current closure on Highway 25 south of Highway 20 for six miles remains in place.

This work is part of a larger project that includes the grading and resurfacing of 12 miles of Highway 25 in Clark County.

The prime contractor on this $11 million project is Midwest Contracting LLC of Marshall, MN. The anticipated project completion date is June 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/clarkcounty.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.



