Turnaround Marriage Offers Comprehensive Programs for Christian Couples Seeking Rapid Marriage Transformation

CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnaround Marriage LLC, a faith-based marriage transformation organization, announces expanded program offerings designed to help Christian couples overcome crisis and rebuild connection through a unique combination of biblical wisdom and neuroscience principles.

The company offers four distinct programs tailored to different needs and circumstances. The Turnaround Marriage Signature Program, a 9-week intensive that has served over 500 Christian couples, provides rapid breakthroughs and lasting intimacy. The VIP Program delivers a 16-week high-touch program specifically designed for married business owners and leaders desiring privacy and personalized strategies. The Self-Guided Experience allows couples to work through the 9-week program at their own pace, while The 3-Week Reset offers an affordable solution for couples seeking immediate positive momentum.

Turnaround Marriage's approach differs from traditional counseling by combining biblical principles with brain science to create rapid, lasting change. The programs are designed to work for couples as well as married individuals whose spouses are not yet ready to participate in marriage work. They have found when one partner is willing to go first to transform themselves and understand their spouse, very often the unwilling partner is open to doing the work of rebuilding and reconciliation when hope of change has been restored.

Founded in 2019 by Scott and Rachel Lawry, the company draws on their personal experience of rebuilding their own 30-year marriage after nearly a decade of disconnection. Scott brings 20 years of pastoral experience and pastoral counseling expertise, while Rachel contributes her background as a physical therapist with specialized knowledge in the connection between brain function, behavior, and nervous system regulation. Both hold advanced degrees and have completed extensive training in transformational coaching, neuroscience, and marriage dynamics.

Since its founding, Turnaround Marriage has coached hundreds of Christian couples across the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company addresses common marriage challenges including unresolved conflict, poor communication, mistrust, and disconnection.

Client testimonials highlight the program's effectiveness. Josh from New Jersey stated, "I was at my breaking point. I was ready to throw in the towel. I was definitely skeptical...when you can't figure out what's not working and you've tried all these other things, it was just taking too long. But by the 3rd week I started noticing a difference, and now it's leaps and bounds from turbulence to triumph!"

Lauren, Josh's wife, added, "Scott and Rachel are truly called to this and this has been divinely orchestrated by God. To me the investment we made in Turnaround Marriage, we made in each other, it is absolutely something we would recommend. Trust God in it. Scott and Rachel are humble, they are real, and they are the real deal. They have an eternal place in our hearts. Thank you so much!"

Miriam from Illinois left when her marriage felt hopeless. Her husband Bert enrolled in the Signature Program without her, and their story proves one willing partner going first can change everything. Miriam said, "I am grateful to God first of all for continuing to work in my husband's heart, for him investing in Turnaround Marriage after I had left, and to both of you [Scott and Rachel] for allowing God to turn your mess into a message to help couples like my husband and I to have a turned around marriage!”

The faith-based marriage programs emphasize that transformation does not require months or years when couples commit to the process and prioritize their relationship, and when there is a shift in focus from problems to solutions, and from the past to the present and future. The company's methodology focuses on changing marriage dynamics even when only one spouse initially participates.

Founded in 2019 by Scott and Rachel Lawry, the company offers four distinct programs including The Turnaround Marriage Signature Program, The VIP Program, The Self-Guided Experience, and The 3-Week Reset.

