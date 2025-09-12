Former Fiscal Officer for the Village of New Concord in Muskingum County Indicted in Alleged Theft of More Than $450,000

COLUMBUS — The Muskingum County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against the former fiscal officer for the Village of New Concord in the alleged theft of more than $450,000 in public funds.

Lynn Marlatt faces felony counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and tampering with records, under the indictment filed in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into Marlatt after a local bank contacted village officials about suspicious activity involving a dormant village bank account.

SIU identified multiple check, debit card, and other withdrawals by Marlatt without authorization, with the stolen funds allegedly used for debt payments and other personal expenditures. She also allegedly altered vendor invoices and village checks to conceal her activities.

Marlatt was fired from her position in 2023 after the alleged crimes came to light.

She is scheduled to make an appearance in the case in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 17.

