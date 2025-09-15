The Computer Company Hosts Hard Hat Tour to Celebrate New Headquarters

Connecticut IT Company Partners with Local Band, Food Truck and Dog Rescue for Community Event

CROMWELL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Computer Company, a leading Connecticut-based IT services provider, will host a Hard Hat Tour event on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at their future headquarters located at 20 Western Boulevard in Glastonbury, Connecticut. The free community event will give visitors an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the company's new office space before construction is complete.

The celebration brings together live music, food truck, local vendors and a special partnership with Change a Life Dog Rescue to create an evening of networking and community connection. Attendees will tour the pre-construction space, meet The Computer Company team and learn about the company's expansion plans.

"This new space is going to make a real difference for our clients," said Kevin Barros, CEO of The Computer Company. "We're getting a bigger server room so we can handle more hosting and backup services, dedicated areas for our technicians to build and test systems before they go out to client sites, and meeting rooms where we can bring clients in for training sessions or project planning. It's really about having the right setup to deliver better service."

The event features entertainment from Purple Fred, a local band that will provide live music throughout the evening. Food and beverages will be available from an on-site food truck and the Rocks & Roll Mobile Bar, creating a relaxed atmosphere for mingling and networking.

A key highlight of the event is the partnership with Change a Life Dog Rescue. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable dogs and learn about the rescue organization's mission. To support the cause, The Computer Company is making donations for every social media follow, referral and new client during the week of September 22-28.

"This celebration is about more than a new building," said Diego V. Pena, IT Manager at The Computer Company. "For nearly 30 years, we’ve been part of the Connecticut business community, and we’re grateful to celebrate this milestone with the people who’ve supported us along the way."

The Hard Hat Tour will also feature tables hosted by The Computer Company's valued partners, vendors and clients, providing additional networking opportunities and chances to discover new services and solutions.

Registration for the free event is available online. Those interested in attending can find more information and register at the company's website. For questions about the event, contact Vanessa Cirelli at vcirelli@computercompany.net.

The event runs from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 20 Western Boulevard, Glastonbury, CT 06033.



About The Computer Company

The Computer Company, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cromwell, Connecticut, delivers comprehensive IT solutions to businesses throughout the region. The company specializes in managed services, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud solutions, VoIP, networking and website design. With a team of highly experienced IT and design professionals, The Computer Company helps businesses improve efficiency, strengthen security and achieve strategic objectives through tailored technology solutions.

The company operates a highly secure, SSAE16 Type II compliant data center with reliable power, high-speed connectivity and robust infrastructure to ensure business continuity for clients. Known for reliability, flexibility, responsiveness and technical expertise, The Computer Company serves businesses of all sizes across Connecticut.

For more information about The Computer Company and its services, visit www.ComputerCompany.net or call (866) 902-1003.

Legal Disclaimer:

