HOCS Consulting Continues to Further Its Commitment to Data Security

HOCS Consulting, proudly announces they are in the process of earning the highly coveted SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

Given... our commitment to protecting our clients, earning the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is the next step. We’re proud to be working toward this level of enterprise-grade security and compliance” — Richie Sinnreich

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOCS Consulting, a leading nationwide provider of end-to-end technology solutions since 1991, is proudly securing SOC 2 industry compliance demonstrating strict data security controls to protect your data and your customers’ data.

HOCS Consulting has SOC 2 (Service Organization Control) Type 1 certification — a cybersecurity compliance framework of technical standards around data security outlined and granted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type 1 certification mandates that businesses must pass audits around internal controls and systems related to data security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality and privacy at a single point in time.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is much more expensive and takes considerably longer for a business to achieve because it examines the same internal controls and systems related to data security over an extended period of time — typically 3-12 months.

“Given our strong emphasis on cybersecurity and commitment to protecting our clients, earning the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is the natural next step. We’re proud to be actively working toward this level of enterprise-grade security and compliance,” said Richard Sinnreich, HOCS Consulting’s Chief Executive Officer.

The certification milestone will reinforce HOCS Consulting’s reputation for innovative technology solutions and unparalleled service backed by unmatched cybersecurity.



About HOCS Consulting

HOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what’s best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.