Businesses Worldwide Unite With Evertreen to Drive Climate Action and Reforestation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evertreen connects companies from around the world with impactful reforestation projects, making it simple to turn climate commitments into measurable action. Through its global platform, businesses can plant trees remotely, follow their growth via satellite monitoring, and ensure full transparency in every step of the process.

With the support of businesses across the globe, Evertreen has planted trees in more than 30 countries, helping to offset carbon emissions, improve biodiversity, and create sustainable employment opportunities for local farmers. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of partner companies, whose dedication is making the planet greener and more sustainable.

To date, Evertreen has planted over 2,743,978 trees globally, offsetting 2,632,038 tons of CO₂ and generating more than 343,036 working hours for local communities. These figures highlight the collective impact of partners in driving environmental restoration and community empowerment.

By focusing on restoring critical habitats, the newly planted trees not only rebuild ecosystems but also provide long-term economic stability for local farmers, reinforcing the essential connection between sustainability and community resilience.

Evertreen’s platform allows individuals and companies to plant trees remotely while tracking their growth through satellite monitoring, ensuring full transparency and measurable impact. This innovative approach makes it easier than ever for businesses to integrate sustainability into their corporate responsibility strategies.

