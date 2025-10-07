oomnia by Wemedoo: SCDM Innovator Start-up of the Year 2025

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology built for smarter clinical trials

Wemedoo AG is changing how clinical trials are designed, managed, and executed. With a system that unifies essential clinical trial tools, Wemedoo eliminates fragmented legacy solutions that slow progress and burden team.

By solving one of the industry’s biggest challenges—the lack of interoperability— Wemedoo enables seamless data exchange, smarter workflows, and faster decisionmaking.

Visit www.wemedoo.com to explore the future of connected clinical trials.



Built from experience, designed for impact

Wemedoo was founded to solve a real-world problem, not to build just another tech

solution.

Dr. Nikola Cihoric spent years working with fragmented systems and inconsistent data flows during his work as a radiation oncology specialist. His early efforts to understand these inefficiencies led to scientific contributions and collaborations focused on clinical data standardization. These experiences laid the foundation for Wemedoo’s interoperable system designed to enable seamless exchange and reuse of clinical data.



oomnia: a unified, interoperable clinical trial system

At the heart of Wemedoo’s mission is oomnia, a clinical trial system that unifies EDC, CTMS, eTMF, ePRO, eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, and eSource into one interoperable environment. Data flows seamlessly across modules, enabling consistent reuse and eliminating silos.

With a user-friendly interface, real-time reporting, and drag-and-drop customization, oomnia simplifies trial setup and management without requiring coding skills. It supports infinite trial types, removes inefficiencies, reduces costs, and its quality by design approach ensures high quality data.

oomnia operates in full compliance with major global regulatory frameworks including 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, HIPAA, ICH GCP, Swiss Data Privacy Law, and FAIR ALCOA+ principles, and is backed by Wemedoo’s ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications since 2021 and renewed in 2025, reflecting excellence in quality and information security management.



SCDM Innovator Start-up of the Year 2025 Award

This commitment to real-world impact and technological advancement was honored at the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) Annual Conference, where Wemedoo was named Innovator Start-up of the Year 2025.

The award highlights Wemedoo’s breakthrough in achieving full interoperability, delivering a unified clinical trial system that enables consistent quality across clinical trials.

Learn more about Wemedoo’s technology at xraised.com.



Building connected clinical trials

Built on real-world clinical experience and driven by a commitment to quality, compliance, and innovation, Wemedoo unifies technology and data into a trusted foundation for modern clinical trials, ensuring integrity and efficiency across every phase.

The company’s long-term vision is clear: to connect research and clinical practice through intelligent systems that empower teams, support discovery, and improve patient experience. Recognition with the SCDM Innovator Start-up of the Year 2025 Award confirms both the direction and the impact on the industry.

Discover how Wemedoo is advancing clinical trials at www.wemedoo.com.

Media and Business Inquiries

General contact: info@wemedoo.com

Business development: busdev@wemedoo.com

Website: www.wemedoo.com

LinkedIn:Wemedoo AG

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.