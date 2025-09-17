Another Patent Granted: Patent Services USA Celebrates Success for Dual Phone Case Invention
Texas inventor secures a utility patent for his Dual Phone Case with help from Patent Services USA, proving patent success is possible for first-timers.
This milestone underscores the company's ongoing commitment to offering affordable patent services in the USA to first-time inventors, entrepreneurs, and working-class creators.
Innovation That Solves Real Problems
Developed by Mr. Carter, a Texas-based professional and first-time inventor, the Dual Phone Case lets users carry and protect two smartphones in one compact accessory securely. From truck drivers to healthcare workers to small business owners, this invention provides a streamlined solution for people managing both work and personal devices every day.
A Patent Success Story for First-Time Inventors
“This success story is exactly why we do what we do,” said Jessica Lane, a spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “Our goal is to make the patenting process accessible, understandable, and results-driven, and this granted patent proves that everyday inventors can achieve real protection when they have the right support.”
This case also showcases the power of working with a partner that provides not just filing assistance, but comprehensive services, including:
Patent search assistance
Drafting and filing support
Educational guidance on how to patent an idea
Licensing and commercialization strategy
Need Help Patenting Your Idea?
Patent Services USA has helped thousands of inventors navigate the path from concept to protection. If you’re searching for how to patent an idea or need affordable patent help in the USA, we offer free consultations and flat-fee services designed for first-time inventors.
Get Started Today
To learn more or start your own patent journey, visit:
🔗 Patent Search Services
🔗 Submit Your Invention
About Patent Services USA
Patent Services USA provides flat-fee patent filing, expert patent search tools, and support for first-time inventors. With a focus on transparency, education, and real results, we make the patent process more accessible for everyday problem-solvers
