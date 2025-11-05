Patent Services USA Strengthens Online Reputation with Verified Accreditations and 5-Star Client Reviews

Patent Services USA boosts trust with BBB A+ Accreditation and over 1,600 verified 5-star reviews from real inventors nationwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA, a trusted national provider of patent support and invention consulting, is proud to announce the expansion of its verified presence across major consumer trust platforms, including the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Shopper Approved, and Customer Lobby.These independent accreditations and verified client reviews reinforce Patent Services USA’s long-standing commitment to transparency, professionalism, and ethical business practices while providing inventors with added confidence in choosing the company as their patent partner.“In an industry where trust and clarity are essential, we’re proud to demonstrate credibility through respected third-party organizations,” said Jessica L, a spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “Our accreditations and verified reviews reflect the genuine experiences of inventors who’ve trusted us to help bring their ideas to life.”Verified Accreditations and Reviews• Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation – A+ RatingPatent Services USA is officially BBB Accredited, maintaining an A+ rating for excellence in client service and ethical business standards.(Verified on BBB.org)• Shopper Approved – 4.8 / 5 Stars (1,619 Verified Reviews)With over 1,600 verified 5-star reviews, Patent Services USA continues to receive exceptional feedback for its transparency, professionalism, and support throughout the patent process.• Customer Lobby – 5 / 5 Stars (125 Verified Reviews)Independent feedback from Customer Lobby highlights the company’s reliability and comprehensive range of patent research and preparation services.Why This Matters for InventorsEarning and maintaining these accreditations reflects Patent Services USA’s dedication to operating with integrity and accountability.For inventors seeking patent support, these trust signals mean:• Verified third-party proof of legitimacy and service quality.• Transparent feedback from real clients, not anonymous sources.• Confidence in working with a BBB Accredited, D-U-N-SRegistered, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce–recognized business.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a full-service patent consulting firm helping inventors research, protect, and develop their ideas. From initial concept to patent application support, the company provides tailored solutions for first-time and experienced inventors nationwide.For more information, visit https://www.ownmyinvention.com or call (888) 344-6836.

