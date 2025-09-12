Gastech 2025 Concludes with Record Attendance, Cementing its Position as a Catalyst for Collaboration and Investment

MILAN, ITALY, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Over four days, Gastech 2025 accelerated growth and transformation across the entire energy value chain, providing a platform for more than 20 agreements and MoUs to be signed and generating over $60 billion USD in deals.• The event closed with a record-breaking 48,678 attendees from more than 150 different countries, including 25 international ministers and CEOs from Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, Cheniere Energy, Vitol, Uniper, Snam, and YPF.• With a focus on mobilising cross-sector investments and expanding natural gas and LNG supply, Gastech 2025 helped shape the global response to rising energy and electricity demand, laying the foundations for a flexible, affordable, and sustainable energy future.Gastech 2025 concluded today in Milan, firmly asserting its position as the world’s largest and most influential exhibition and conference for driving growth and transformation across natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. Over four days, more than 48,000 energy leaders, policymakers, and technology pioneers delivered new strategies and partnerships to enhance energy security and meet rapidly growing demand.The landmark event saw the participation of some of the industry’s most powerful voices, including Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General of Energy at the European Commission, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. Their presence, alongside over 400 C-suite speakers and 25 international ministers from key energy markets such as Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, and Nigeria, underscored Gastech’s unique capacity to unite top-level decisionmakers and accelerate the global collaborations that are reshaping the energy landscape.With such unprecedented attendance from energy giants and government leaders, Gastech 2025 played an essential role as a catalyst for investments and partnerships that will strengthen natural gas supply and deliver stable and affordable energy access to billions around the world. The event’s exhibition and dedicated networking spaces provided a platform for more than 20 agreements and MoUs to be signed, generating over $60 billion USD in deals for the global energy industry.This includes the largest investment in gas infrastructure in Argentina’s history, with YPF CEO Horacio Marín announcing a plan to develop LNG projects with energy giants Shell and Eni, as well as eight import deals signed between Türkiye and top LNG suppliers such as BP, Hartree, Cheniere, JERA, and Equinor. Countries like Italy and Hungary also made critical progress in securing their energy supply through long-term purchase agreements with Shell, while the European Union took another step towards natural gas expansion by signing a multi-decade contract with ExxonMobil.Across its distinct conference and programme streams, Gastech 2025 also served as a forum for critical industry dialogue and thought leadership, with more than 160 expert-led sessions offering insights from leading energy policymakers and executives – including the CEOs of Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, Cheniere Energy, Vitol, Uniper, Snam, and YPF. The Co-Chairs of the Gastech’s Governing Body closed the event with a look back over four days of dynamic discussions, tangible action, and cutting-edge innovation.Paul Sullivan, SVP of Global LNG & FLNG at Worley, commented on the industry’s collective effort to drive sustainable progress on key energy priorities: “Going through the sessions at this year’s Gastech, there is a deep and wide-spread understanding that we must continue the process of providing more energy for people around the world, while still pursuing decarbonisation with solutions like CCUS, hydrogen and renewables.”Nick Milne, MD of Upstream Energy Capital at Macquarie Bank, echoed the event’s continued focus on public and private sector collaboration: “The overarching message across most panels was the importance of policy, and specifically its role in supporting the industry, providing the right regulations, and creating the right frameworks to deliver additional supply and respond to additional demand.”Reflecting on the event’s tangible and far-reaching impact, Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “Gastech 2025 in Milan has underlined the extraordinary value of collaboration, drawing together leaders, innovators and policymakers to turn energy ambition into action, and action into impact. The agreements and ideas that have emerged here in Milan will not only deliver lasting value for the energy sector, they will also uplift the people, communities, and regions that rely on this critical industry for energy security, stability, and economic opportunity.”As attendees depart Gastech for the next phase of collaboration, the legacy of this year’s event will be reflected in new investments, smarter regulation, and a shared determination to keep energy security and innovation at the top of the international agenda. Building on this success, Gastech now turns its focus to Bangkok for 2026, where Asia’s unrivalled LNG market will be on full display. About GastechGastech is the world's largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry's premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025. 