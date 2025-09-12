CDCR Heroes Honored at 39th Medal of Valor Ceremony

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will honor 20 employees during its 39th Medal of Valor Ceremony on Sept. 12, 2025. This year’s highest award will be presented to Parole Agent Michael Dilger, whose quick actions at a youth baseball game saved lives. CDCR awards its employees for exceptional work that benefits the department and the community. Family members and colleagues will attend the ceremony at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center (CTC) in Galt.

WHAT THE SECRETARY IS SAYING: “Today, we celebrate the courageous and selfless acts of our employees who have bravely risked their own safety to help others,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “This tribute honors those among us and those who have left us, inspiring us all to embody their spirit. The Medal of Valor showcases how our coworkers’ commitment to their community transcends their duties and uniforms, inspiring us all. I want to thank them for their dedication and commitment to the State of California.”

Download a soundbite from Secretary Macomber here.

BIGGER PICTURE: Twenty employees throughout the state will be recognized for heroic acts and dedicated public service. The Medal of Valor, CDCR’s highest award, is presented to employees who display conspicuous bravery or heroism far beyond the normal demands of correctional service. Recipients displayed great courage in the face of immediate life-threatening peril with full knowledge of the risk involved, showed professional judgment and, did not jeopardize operations or the lives of others.

Parole Agent Michael Dilger Wins Medal of Valor

On April 17, 2024, Parole Agent Dilger was helping coach a youth baseball team in Barstow, CA when a violent brawl erupted nearby, accompanied by gunfire. He immediately moved the children to safety and shielded one child with his body to protect him. That night, Agent Dilger’s quick actions saved many lives.

Gold Star Medal

The Gold Star Medal is awarded for heroic deeds under extraordinary circumstances. The employee shall display courage in the face of immediate peril in acting to save the life of another person.

Johnny Huynh, Associate Governmental Program Analyst, Commission on Correctional Peace Officers Standards and Training, Sacramento

Sandra Mendonca, Correctional Officer, California Medical Facility, Stockton

Silver Star Medal

The Silver Star Medal is awarded for acts of bravery under extraordinary or unusual circumstances. The employee shall display courage in the face of potential peril while saving or attempting to save the life of another person or distinguish him/herself by performing in stressful situations with exceptional tactics or judgement.

Alessandro Padilla, Correctional Sergeant, Commission on Correctional Peace Officers Standards and Training, Sacramento

Dana Boggs, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Training Center, Galt

Gilbert Duenas, Correctional Officer, California Medical Facility, Vacaville

Jose Navarro, Correctional Sergeant, Avenal State Prison, Avenal

James Jones, Office Technician, Substance Abuse and Treatment Facility, Corcoran

Raymond Siorida, Correctional Lieutenant, California Men’s Colony, San Luis Obispo

Robert Smalley, Lieutenant, California State Prison, Sacramento

Steve Smith, Plumber II, California Health Care Facility, Stockton

Ryan Diangson, Plumber II, California Health Care Facility, Stockton

Jeremy Mcghee, Construction Supervisor II, California State Prison, Sacramento

Bronze Star Medal

The Bronze Star is awarded for saving a life without placing oneself in peril. The employee shall have used proper training and tactics in a professional manner to save, or clearly contribute to saving, the life of another person.

Charles Morelock, Correctional Lieutenant, California State Prison, Corcoran

Teng Thao, Correctional Officer, Central California Women’s Facility, Chowchilla

Jor Lee, Correctional Sergeant, Central California Women’s Facility, Chowchilla

Adrian Jara Gasca, Correctional Officer, California State Prison, Corcoran

Robert Gonzales, CALPIA Industrial Warehouse and Distribution Specialist, California State Prison, Corcoran

James Wilson, Correctional Counselor I, Sierra Conservation Center, Jamestown

Distinguished Service Medal

The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded for an employee’s exemplary work conduct with the Department for a period of months or years, or involvement in a specific assignment of unusual benefit to the Department.

Morgan Elias, Chief of Mental Health, Kern Valley State Prison, Delano

The California Department of Human Resources sponsors the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Award. The employee’s department makes the award nominations. The statewide Merit Award Board reviews the nominations.

The Director of CalHR selects the awardees. Since the program began in 1959, over 800 state employees have received Medals of Valor. The Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Award is the highest honor California bestows on its public servants.

AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD (photos and videos will be added throughout the day on FRIDAY):

Honorees photo gallery

Professional quality videos of the ceremony

Stock video featuring institutions where honorees are employed

Watch the live broadcast of the ceremony at 10 am on Sept. 12, 2025

Record the broadcast after the ceremony

Contact: CDCR Press Office OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

For Immediate Release: Sept. 12, 2025