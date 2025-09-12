GENH2 EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN JOSH MCMORROW TO PRESENT ON AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE DURING HYSKY SOCIETY WEBINAR ON SEPT. 15

GenH2 Logo Josh McMorrow, Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp.

Live Session will Explore Liquid Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation

As GenH2 continues to lead the global charge in scaling next-gen liquid hydrogen infrastructure, I’m excited to present what we can bring to airport and aviation infrastructure” — Josh McMorrow Executive Chairman of GenH2 Corp.

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp ., a Path2 Hydrogen Company, a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, today announced that Executive Chairman Josh McMorrow, who also serves as CEO of listed parent company Path2 Hydrogen AG, will present a free webinar for HYSKY on Monday, September 15, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.The live webinar, titled “Liquid Hydrogen Infrastructure for Aviation,” will be streamed via HYSKY here. McMorrow will examine the benefits of liquid hydrogen airport and aviation infrastructure with a focus on zero-loss storage systems and liquefaction technologies. HYSkY Society and GenH2 are committed to educating the public about key considerations, challenges, and potential pitfalls associated with building aviation infrastructure. Therefore, the live webinar will be free to participants who register in advance.HYSKY is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between hydrogen and aviation. By connecting stakeholders across the hydrogen aviation ecosystem—including production, logistics, infrastructure, storage, fuel cells, and aircraft—HYSKY fosters collaboration across the entire value chain.McMorrow is presenting the webinar as part of the HYSKY Monthly series of free educational programs on hydrogen in aviation. With executive roles at Air Liquide, Energy Vault, Atotech, and Weatherford International, he brings decades of deep expertise in the energy sector and a sharp focus on advancing clean tech innovation.“As GenH2 continues to lead the global charge in scaling next-gen liquid hydrogen infrastructure, I’m excited to present what we can bring to airport and aviation infrastructure,” said McMorrow. “My presentation will explore how zero-loss technology is key to successfully building an efficient, cost-effective hydrogen economy.”For more information, visit www.genh2.com and www.hysky.org About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH.DE), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for clean energy solutions, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (FRA:PTHH.DE), formerly known as Philomaxcap AG, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About HYSKY ( www.hysky.org HYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to decarbonizing aviation and aerospace with hydrogen. The organization welcomes innovators from eVTOLs/advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, UAV/drones, WIG craft, and spacecraft. Its mission is simple: if it defies gravity and uses hydrogen as fuel, it’s part of our vision for sustainable flight. For more information, please visit www.hysky.org

