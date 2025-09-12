Rodents Found Nesting in Home Air Ducts Across Hampton Roads — Health Risks Raised for Residents

Rodents nesting in homes air ducts can lead to health concerns.

Home Air Duct Cleaning can help emprove air quality in your home.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodents Found Nesting in Home Air Ducts Across Hampton Roads — Health Risks Raised for ResidentsVIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Universal Pest & Termite is warning homeowners throughout Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Williamsburg — and surrounding cities — of growing concerns about rodents nesting in home air ducts. This problem, already observed with increasing frequency, poses serious health risks and infrastructure damage if not addressed promptly.What’s Happening Pest control inspections are finding evidence that rats and mice are entering and nesting within air duct systems in multiple homes across Hampton Roads.- The ductwork provides shelter, warmth, and nesting materials (e.g., insulation, debris), making it an attractive location for rodents.Health Risks of Rodents in Air DuctsHaving rodents actively nesting in your home’s air ducts can lead to a number of health hazards:Hazard What Happens / Why It Matters:- Allergens & Respiratory Irritation Rodent fur, dander, urine, and droppings dry out and may become airborne. When circulated through the ventilation system, these can trigger allergies, asthma, coughing, sneezing, or exacerbation of other respiratory conditions.- Pathogens & Disease Transmission Diseases such as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), Leptospirosis, Salmonella, and others can be spread via contact with rodent urine and droppings. When these substances become airborne particles (dust, dried droppings, nest debris), inhalation becomes a risk.- Poor Indoor Air Quality The presence of rodents increases odors (from urine, feces, and sometimes decomposing animals), moisture, mold/mildew, and particulate matter within ducts — all of which degrade air quality. This especially affects people with compromised respiratory systems or sensitive individuals.- Amplified Symptoms Unusual or worsening symptoms like persistent coughs, sinus trouble, shortness of breath, or fevers may arise. Allergic responses may escalate, especially in children, the elderly, or those with pre-existing lung or immune issues.Why Air Duct Infestations Are Particularly Problematic- Invisible spread: Once rodents are inside ductwork, their waste, saliva, fur, and other contaminants can spread through the entire HVAC system, reaching all rooms in the home.- Hard to detect early: Nesting inside ductwork often begins in hidden places (attics, crawlspaces, wall cavities), so pets or occupants may not notice until odors, noises, or visible damage arise.- Damage & increased costs: Rodents gnaw on duct insulation, wiring, and even metalwork. This can reduce system efficiency, increase energy bills, require expensive repairs, or worse, create fire hazards.What Homeowners Can DoUniversal Duct Cleaning recommends the following steps to protect your home and health:1. Inspect for signs: Smell of ammonia or stale odor near vents; scratching or squeaking sounds, especially at night; uneven heating/cooling; visible droppings, nesting materials.2. Professional assessment: Hire licensed pest or HVAC professionals to inspect ductwork both internally and externally.3. Rodent exclusion: Seal entry points (around foundations, rooflines, vents, utility penetrations) to block rodents’ access.4. Duct cleaning and sanitization: Remove contaminated insulation or duct materials; clean and sanitize the system properly.5. Maintenance & monitoring: Change filters regularly; schedule periodic inspections; monitor for return activity.Universal Duct Cleaning: How We Help:- Comprehensive inspections to locate rodent entry points and nesting locations.- Sealing & exclusion services to prevent rodents from entering in the first place.- Safe removal, clean‑up, and sanitization of ducts, insulation, and affected areas.- Preventive maintenance plans so homeowners can ensure their HVAC systems stay rodent‑free.Statement“We are deeply concerned by the rise in cases of rodents nesting in air ducts across Hampton Roads. The health of families, especially children and those with respiratory vulnerabilities, is at risk. Universal Pest & Termite is committed to helping homeowners identify, eradicate, and prevent these infestations,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager at Universal Duct Cleaning.Contact InformationUniversal Pest & TermiteWebsite: www.universalpest.com Universal Duct CleaningResidents who suspect rodent activity in their air ducts are urged to contact us for a free inspection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.