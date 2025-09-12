Plant Proteins Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Nutrition | DataM Intelligence

Plant Proteins Market

Plant Proteins Market is driven by rising demand for sustainable, clean-label, and plant-based diets, with strong growth in nutraceutical applications.

Plant proteins are shifting from niche to mainstream, with the U.S. driving pea, rice, and hemp innovations, while Japan modernizes soy for functional foods.” — DataM Intelligence Lead Analyst

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Plant Proteins Market is expected to expand from USD 17.3 billion in 2024 to USD 32.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.5%. Growth is fueled by increasing demand for clean-label food, rising flexitarian and vegan populations, and the push for sustainable protein alternatives. According to DataM Intelligence, the United States and Japan are positioned as critical markets shaping the future of plant-based nutrition, driven by innovation in foodservice, retail, and functional applications.Plant proteins are valued as nutritious, sustainable alternatives to animal proteins. Common sources include soy, pea, wheat, rice, potato, hemp, chickpea, faba bean, lentil, and tofu. These proteins vary in nutrient profiles, providing essential amino acids, fiber, and minerals, which appeal to health-conscious consumers. For example, lentils provide 18 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber per cooked cup, making them a popular protein choice

Headline Numbers (U.S. & Japan focus)
• Global: USD 17.3B (2024) → USD 32.8B (2033); CAGR 7.5%.
• United States (DataM estimate): USD 6.1B (2024) → USD 11.5B (2033); CAGR 7.2%, driven by plant-based meat alternatives, protein beverages, and sports nutrition.
• Japan (DataM estimate): USD 1.9B (2024) → USD 3.2B (2033); CAGR 6.1%, supported by cultural acceptance of soy-based proteins, functional foods, and government initiatives promoting healthy aging.

Market Drivers
• Health & wellness: Rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, including heart health, weight management, and reduced cholesterol.
• Sustainability: Plant proteins require significantly less land and water than animal proteins, aligning with consumer demand for eco-conscious choices.
• Food innovation: Expanding product ranges from plant-based burgers to ready-to-drink protein shakes continue to broaden appeal.
• Demographic shifts: Aging populations in Japan and wellness-driven millennials in the U.S. are key consumer cohorts.

Leading Companies
Key players include Archer Daniels Midland, Axiom Foods, Amco Proteins, Cargill, DuPont, Glanbia, Kerry Group, Manitoba Harvest, Omega Protein, Roquette, and Scoular Key Developments
• M&A Activity (July 2025, U.S.): Ingredion Inc. finalized the acquisition of a Colorado-based pea protein start-up to expand its clean-label protein portfolio for North America.
• Strategic Partnership (August 2025, Japan): Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced a joint R&D agreement with a Tokyo-based biotech firm to develop hybrid plant-protein solutions aimed at senior nutrition.
• New Product Launch (August 2025, U.S.): Beyond Meat launched a next-gen plant-protein burger with 30% fewer ingredients, highlighting consumer demand for simpler, transparent labeling.
• Trade Update (September 2025, Japan): Japan's Ministry of Agriculture reported a 12% YoY increase in pea protein imports, supporting a growing shift beyond soy to diversify plant protein options.
• Sustainability Push (July 2025, U.S.): ADM announced its first carbon-neutral soy protein facility in Illinois, reflecting industry alignment with ESG targets.

Competitive & Regional Insights
• United States: Strong ecosystem of startups and food multinationals scaling pea, hemp, and rice protein; dominance in sports nutrition and alt-meat categories.
• Japan: Historically soy-driven market with growing diversification into pea and rice proteins; functional foods for aging and immunity continue to be key.
• Global Landscape: Major players such as Ingredion, ADM, Cargill, Roquette, Beyond Meat, Ajinomoto, and Otsuka Holdings are leading innovation through R&D and partnerships.

Outlook to 2035
• Global Plant Proteins Market to cross USD 35B by 2035, sustaining mid- to high-single-digit CAGR.
• United States: Growth anchored in sports nutrition, RTD beverages, and plant-based foodservice.
• Japan: Continued reliance on soy, but diversification into hybrid and functional proteins is expected to accelerate by 2030.

Methodology & Sourcing
Global market sizing and CAGR are from DataM Intelligence's "Global Plant Proteins Market (2025–2033)"; U.S. and Japan splits are DataM Intelligence 2025 estimates, validated against import/export data, trade reports, and recent company announcements.

Conclusion:
The plant protein market is expanding robustly, fueled by health, environmental, and dietary shifts. Pea protein emerges as a leader due to low allergenicity and favorable nutrition. Innovation and diversification of protein sources, including aquatic plants, are shaping future growth in line with rising global demand for sustainable, nutritious protein options 