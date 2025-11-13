Smart Irrigation Market to Grow at 12% CAGR Through 2031 - DataM Intelligence

Smart Irrigation Market

Smart irrigation market to expand at 12% CAGR by 2031, fueled by IoT adoption, climate resilience, and global water conservation efforts.

Smart irrigation technologies are transforming agriculture by enabling precision watering, higher yields, and responsible water use.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Smart Irrigation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2024-2031.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Smart Irrigation Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 06 Jan 2025 – Full Nature Farms launched its Rocket 2.0 Smart Irrigation Platform at CES 2025, integrating AI + sensors to reduce water costs by ~30 %.
✅ 05 Jan 2025 – Aiper unveiled its IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler (no buried pipes/hardware) at CES 2025; rollout scheduled for May 2025.
✅ 15 Jul 2025 – Aiper made its IrriSense Smart Irrigation System available for purchase (WiFi/Bluetooth-enabled, remote app control, zone mapping) at USD 699.99.
✅ 20 Jul 2025 – SoilDrops launched its "Smart Irrigation Starter Kit," which combines soil‑moisture sensors + tailored plant‑care guidance aimed at water conservation in residential/landscape settings.
✅ 02 Oct 2025 – Rain Bird Corporation (US) announced the acquisition of Rachio, Inc. (smart‑home/connected irrigation company) to expand its smart & sustainable irrigation solutions business. (smart‑home/connected irrigation company) to expand its smart & sustainable irrigation solutions business.Market Geographical Share:North America: North America is a leading region in smart irrigation adoption, driven by advanced agricultural practices and the integration of IoT technologies in precision farming. The U.S. accounts for a substantial share due to government initiatives promoting water conservation and smart farming solutions.Europe: Europe shows strong growth potential, especially in countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The market is bolstered by stringent water management regulations, growing awareness of sustainable agriculture, and the presence of established agricultural technology companies.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, led by countries such as India, China, and Australia. Factors driving adoption include rising demand for food security, water scarcity, and government subsidies for modern irrigation technologies.

Market Drivers:
✅ Water Scarcity and Resource Optimization: Increasing water shortages and the need for sustainable water management in agriculture are driving farmers to adopt smart irrigation systems that minimize wastage and ensure efficient water use.
✅ Technological Advancements: Integration of IoT, AI, and cloud-based systems enables real-time monitoring of soil moisture, weather conditions, and crop water requirements, enhancing irrigation efficiency.
✅ Government Initiatives and Subsidies: Various governments worldwide are promoting smart farming practices through subsidies, grants, and awareness programs to encourage water-efficient irrigation systems.
✅ Rising Agricultural Productivity Demands: With a growing global population, farmers are adopting smart irrigation to increase crop yields, reduce labor costs, and optimize input usage.
✅ Climate Change and Environmental Concerns: Unpredictable rainfall patterns, droughts, and climate-driven water scarcity are motivating the adoption of precision irrigation systems to maintain sustainable agricultural practices.

Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:
⇥ By Component (Controllers, Water Flow Meters, Sensors, Others)
⇥ By System Type (Weather-Based Systems, Sensor-Based Systems)
⇥ By End Use (Agriculture, Residential, Sports Fields, Others)

Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:
⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)
⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)
⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Major Key Players: Rain Bird Corporation, Manna Irrigation, The Toro Company, Galcon, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Weathermatic, Netafim.
✅ Manna Irrigation: Following its merger with Jain Logic (part of Jain Irrigation Systems), Manna is positioning itself as a global "irrigation‑management + automation" player combining monitoring, decision‑support and automation solutions.
✅ The Toro Company: Among top irrigation‑controller vendors, Toro is reported to hold ~11% global share in the controllers segment, indicating a strong footprint in smart irrigation solutions.
✅ Galcon: Identified repeatedly in major smart‑irrigation market reports among the key players globally, signalling solid competitive status in the niche.
✅ Hunter Industries: Counts as a major smart‑irrigation systems/automation player; often listed among the leading vendors in market‑reports.
✅ Jain Irrigation Systems: While better known for micro‑/drip‑irrigation hardware, Jain's inclusion in smart‑irrigation vendor lists highlights its shift into automation/digital irrigation.
✅ Weathermatic: Appears among key players in various smart‑irrigation reports, particularly for smart‑controllers and landscape/turf‑applications. 