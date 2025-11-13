Prime Editing and CRISPR Market to Grow at 24.1% CAGR Through 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Prime Editing and CRISPR Market

Prime editing & CRISPR market to expand at 24.1% CAGR by 2031, fueled by precision medicine, biotech funding, and next-gen gene-editing tools.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Editing and CRISPR Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Prime Editing and CRISPR Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Prime Editing and CRISPR Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential. USA - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 16 Jun 2025 – Eli Lilly announced it will acquire Verve Therapeutics (a US biotech working on CRISPR‑based gene therapy targeting PCSK9 for high cholesterol/cardiovascular disease) for up to US$1.3 billion.✅ 9 Jul 2025 – A clinical update: Prime Medicine (US) reported positive early data from a phase I/II trial using prime editing to treat chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) first human data using prime editing in that indication.✅ 9 Nov 2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics (Swiss‑US biotech) shared a one‑time CRISPR therapy for cholesterol reduction (targeting ANGPTL3) in a small human trial. While not strictly prime editing, it signals broadening CRISPR in common disease.✅ 2025 (very recent) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) unveiled a new regulatory “plausible mechanism” pathway for bespoke gene editing treatments (including CRISPR/prime editing) to streamline development of ultra‑rare disease therapies.Japan - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 2 Oct 2025 – C4U Corporation (Osaka‑based Japanese biotech) had a new patent issued in Japan (Patent No. 7752369) for a guide‑RNA structure for Type I CRISPR‑Cas3 system, with stated intent to incorporate reverse transcriptase and achieve “Prime Editing‑like genome modifications”.✅ Apr 7 2025 – An article described how Japanese research is advancing precision gene editing (base editing / prime editing) under the leadership of David Liu’s innovations, noting Japan’s active role in next‑gen editing.✅ Mar 2025 (via market report) – Researchers in Japan developed a CRISPR‑Cas9 method to partially inhibit gene function (rather than full knockout) in agricultural/cellular contexts, signalling nuanced editing capability.South Korea - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 22 Oct 2025 – A survey in South Korea revealed rising public acceptance (~70% willing to buy gene‑edited foods) of genome editing (including CRISPR) in agriculture, though awareness of CRISPR‑Cas9 was still low (~18%). This is more of a societal/acceptance indicator rather than a specific product or M&A.Europe - Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 3 Jun 2025 – A research article published in Nature Catalysis described a new version of prime editing called “proPE” (prime editing with prolonged editing window) that improved editing efficiency up to ~6.2‑fold for certain edits. This demonstrates Europe/Global academic innovation in prime editing.Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 16 Jul 2025 – Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) announced planned launches in late‑2025: the Alt‑R HDR Enhancer Protein and a novel Cas9 mRNA reagent to improve CRISPR knock‑in efficiency for therapeutic applications.✅ 25 Sept 2025 – IDT formally launched the Alt‑R HDR Enhancer Protein, a protein‑based solution to boost homology‑directed repair efficiency in difficult‑to‑edit cells (CRISPR knock‑in).Market Geographical Share:North America: Dominates the market due to advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong government and private funding, and a high concentration of leading biotech firms. The United States, in particular, is at the forefront of clinical trials and commercial applications of gene-editing technologies.Asia-Pacific: Emerging as a high-growth region, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and government incentives in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is witnessing a surge in research activities related to CRISPR and prime editing. Market Drivers:✅ Growing Demand for Precision Medicine: The shift toward personalized therapies in oncology, genetic disorders, and rare diseases is driving the adoption of prime editing and CRISPR technologies.✅ Technological Advancements: Innovations in gene-editing tools, including high-efficiency prime editors and improved delivery systems, are enhancing market potential.✅ Rising Investment in Biotechnology Research: Increased funding from governments, academic institutions, and private investors is accelerating the development of CRISPR-based therapies.✅ Expanding Clinical Trials: A growing number of clinical trials targeting genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is boosting the adoption of these technologies in therapeutic applications.✅ Regulatory Support and Collaborations: Governments are streamlining approval pathways for gene-editing therapies, and partnerships between biotech companies and research institutions are facilitating faster commercialization.✅ Cost Reduction in Gene Editing Tools: Improvements in production techniques and scalability of CRISPR reagents are making gene-editing more accessible to research labs and therapeutic developers. Regional Analysis: ⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Major Key Players: Beam Therapeutics, GenScript Biotech, Horizon Discovery, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inscripta, Precision Bioscience, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc, Lonza.✅ Beam Therapeutics: Known for its focus on base‐editing and prime‐editing modalities, its reported 2024 revenue was only about US $63.5 million, indicating it is still early‑stage in monetisation in the prime/CRISPR market.✅ GenScript Biotech: As a service/innovation company in gene editing and synthesis, its estimated annual revenue (for its US entity) is around US $328 million, signalling its strong role in the broader gene‑editing/CRISPR ecosystem.✅ Horizon Discovery: A UK‑based gene‑editing tools & engineered cell‑line business, Horizon was acquired (via its parent) for ~US $383 million in 2020, marking its strategic importance in the editing market.✅ Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT): Listed as one of the top companies in the prime editing/CRISPR market landscape according to market‑reports, though specific revenue/share figures are not publicly cited in the sources I found.✅ Inscripta: Also cited among the "top companies holding market share" in the prime editing & CRISPR market according to an AlliedMarketResearch summary. 