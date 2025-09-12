Juvenile And K. Michelle To Headline HBCU Concert At 9th Annual HBCU Week In Wilmington, DE

This experience is all about laying the foundation early for current and future students. ” — Ashley Christopher

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBCU Week Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to increasing enrollment and supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), is thrilled to announce that the 2025 HBCU Concert Series will be headlined by Juvenile and K. Michelle during the 9th annual HBCU Week Wilmington (DE), presented by Sallie Mae, taking place September 21–27, 2025.This year’s concert promises to be one of the most unforgettable highlights of the week, merging HBCU pride with powerhouse performances from two artists who continue to shape R&B and hip-hop culture.K. Michelle, a proud HBCU graduate, is experiencing a career renaissance. Not only has she boldly transitioned into country music with her newly released single “Jack Daniel’s” and an upcoming country album, but she has also joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, expanding her presence in both music and entertainment. Her journey reflects the very essence of HBCU Week: celebrating legacy, achievement, and the courage to break new ground.Juvenile, the New Orleans rap legend, continues to captivate audiences nationwide. With recent deluxe reissues of his classic 400 Degreez album and a nationwide tour underway, he remains a cultural mainstay and generational influence in hip-hop. His performance at HBCU Week further cements the event’s tradition of showcasing artists who embody cultural impact and staying power.Over the past eight years, HBCU Week has become a national embodiment of celebrating Black excellence while driving tangible educational impact—boosting college admissions and awarding millions in scholarships annually. Past concerts have featured Wale (2021), Monica (2023), and Jadakiss, JT, Lady London, and Honey Bxby (2024).This year’s marquee programming lineup includes (not limited to):HBCU Week VIP Reception – Thursday, September 25, an exclusive gathering of partners, sponsors, and community leaders in celebration of HBCU Week’s impact.College Fair – Friday, September 26 at Chase Fieldhouse, offering students direct access to HBCU admissions and scholarships.HBCU Week Concert Series – Wednesday, September 24 at 7 PM at The Queen Wilmington, headlined by Juvenile and K. Michelle.HBCU Week x We Back Outside Day Party – Saturday, September 27 from 2–7 PM, hosted by Blake The Brain and Newdy with sounds by DJ Blaire.“This experience is all about laying the foundation early for current and future students,” says Ashley Christopher, founder and CEO of HBCU Week Foundation. “It’s about showing students what HBCU culture is all about. By immersing them in that experience, we help students envision their future in an HBCU long before the college fair or the scholarships come into play.”Thanks to the support of sponsors, including Sallie Mae, the City of Wilmington, Wilmington City Council, Delaware Department of State, FOSSI, DuPont, WSFS Bank, Barclays, and MEDASE, this year’s HBCU Week will once again combine culture, community, and opportunity for the next generation of Black scholars.For more information about the HBCU Week Foundation and full event details, please visit www.hbcuweek.org

