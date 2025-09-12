Housing policy with new momentum: €100 million annually for public rental housing

SLOVENIA, September 12 - Slovenia is facing a severe housing crises: young people are living longer at their parents’ homes, housing prices and rents are soaring, and public rental housing is scarce. The Ministry for a Solidary Future has systematically addressed housing policy. As State Secretary in the GOVSI podcast, the government is investing €100 million each year in the construction of new public rental apartments.

