Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,146 in the last 365 days.

Housing policy with new momentum: €100 million annually for public rental housing

SLOVENIA, September 12 - Slovenia is facing a severe housing crises: young people are living longer at their parents’ homes, housing prices and rents are soaring, and public rental housing is scarce. The Ministry for a Solidary Future has systematically addressed housing policy. As State Secretary in the GOVSI podcast, the government is investing €100 million each year in the construction of new public rental apartments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Housing policy with new momentum: €100 million annually for public rental housing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more