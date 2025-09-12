On International Literacy Day, we are entering the eighth National Month of Reading Together

SLOVENIA, September 12 - She pointed out that in a world where we are constantly bombarded by short impulses, social networks and fragmented information, in-depth reading is a bridge to reflection, understanding and empathy for other people, other cultures and nature.

This year, National Month of Reading Together is taking place from 8 September or International Literacy Day, to 12 October, the end of Child Week. Last year, the focus was on reading in public spaces; this year, it is on reading aloud and narrating. An initiative to promote reading 10 minutes every day has also been launched.

At the presentation of the National Month of Reading Together, Minister of Culture Asta Vrečko highlighted the importance of reading every day in today's digital world. She said that we must take time to read and that Slovenia has one of the best networks of public libraries in the world, as well as many institutions, initiatives and magazines that promote reading. She highlighted that reading is crucial for critical thinking and for understanding both complex texts and today's complex world.

National Month of Reading Together has been held since 2018. Since then, around 800 events have taken place on this occasion each year, and this year is no exception. National Month of Reading Together is taking place under the honorary patronage of the Slovenian National Commission for UNESCO.