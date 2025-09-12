Mostarle Launches Mayfly Kit, Inspiring Balance and STEAM Passion in Teens

A hands-on DIY kit for ages 12+, the Mostarle Mayfly brings art, engineering, and mindfulness together in a 40-minute STEAM build.

“Creation is the antidote to distraction. Our mission is to merge art, engineering, and mindfulness so that every young builder can rediscover balance, creativity, and the joy of making.”” — Maria Diandra O

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mostarle introduces the Mayfly DIY model kit , designed to inspire creativity and focus in an era dominated by screens. Recent studies show that U.S. teens now spend an average of 7 hours and 22 minutes per day on their phones and devices. This level of digital consumption is associated with increased anxiety, shorter attention spans, and declining engagement in hands-on learning.The Mayfly kit provides a mindful, screen-free alternative that builds both confidence and STEAM skills. With 126 pre-sorted parts, the model assembles in under an hour into a lifelike tribute to one of nature’s most ephemeral creatures. The finished piece measures 16 cm in height, featuring finely detailed wings and slender legs that capture beauty in motion. Every kit is accessible for beginners, including needle-nose pliers, a dual-head screwdriver, and a step-by-step manual.Mostarle gives teens the chance to slow down, focus, and enjoy the satisfaction of building something real and lasting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.