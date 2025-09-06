Submit Release
The Future of DIY Décor: Mostarle’s Luminous Butterfly Wall Frame

Mostarle’s Butterfly LED Wall Frame begins as a 3D metal puzzle and transforms into radiant DIY wall art, glowing as ambient LED home décor.

“Building art is an act of presence. It transforms objects into memory, and memory into atmosphere: an endless glow of your own creation.” - Mostarle”
— Maria Diandra O
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mostarle unveils the Butterfly LED Wall Frame: a fusion of sculpture, light, and hands-on creativity designed for people who want more from décor than decoration. Part artwork, part experience the frame begins as a 3D metal puzzle containing 221 pieces, engineered with precision and designed for accessibility, with a total assembly time of 3 hours.

Each kit arrives pre-sorted, complete with a step-by-step printed manual, needle-nose pliers, and a dual-head screwdriver, guiding you through the process piece by piece. Thousands of first-time builders have crafted the Mostarle kits and describe the experience of creating DIY wall art as engaging and deeply rewarding

By day, its sculptural lines showcase the strength and elegance of metalwork; by night, its built-in LEDs create glowing LED home décor that shifts the atmosphere of any wall, desk, or shelf. The Butterfly LED Wall Frame embodies Mostarle’s vision: design as participation, art as transformation.

Ethan Ramírez
Taile Culture Media LLC
support@mostarle.com
