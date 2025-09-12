Absolute Digital Media Wins Best New Business SEO Campaign at UK Agency Awards 2025

Agency secures Best New Business SEO Campaign at the UK Agency Awards 2025, marking over 175 industry wins in 17 years.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media has added yet another accolade to its growing collection, winning Best New Business SEO Campaign at last night’s prestigious UK Agency Awards 2025.

This latest success takes the agency’s tally to more than 175 awards in 17 years, cementing its reputation as one of the UK’s most decorated SEO and digital marketing agencies.

The ceremony, which celebrates the very best in creative, strategic, and technical agency work, recognised Absolute Digital Media’s outstanding results in driving growth for new business clients through SEO. Attending the event on behalf of the agency were Lewis Esson, Head of SEO, and Alex Stott, Head of Content, who collected the award in front of an audience of the UK’s top agencies and brands.

Commenting on the win, Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said:

“Winning Best New Business SEO Campaign is a huge achievement for us. It’s proof that our approach isn’t just about rankings, but about creating campaigns that fuel real business growth from day one. With over 175 awards now under our belt, our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering measurable results for our clients has never been stronger. This award belongs to the entire team who make that possible.”

The win further strengthens Absolute Digital Media’s position as the go-to SEO partner for brands in competitive sectors, recognised for delivering campaigns that combine technical excellence with commercial impact.

