Precision Oncology Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Precision Oncology Market?

Recently, the precision oncology market has seen quick expansion. The market, worth $95.73 billion in 2024, is projected to swell to $106.21 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The exceptional growth during the historic period is due to multiple factors such as an uptick in the approvals for companion diagnostics, heightened attention on biomarker discovery and validation, growing investments in oncology research and development, an increase in the number of clinical trials for precision oncology, and a rising inclination towards minimally invasive diagnostic methods.

Expectations are for the precision oncology market size to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to rise to a value of $158.90 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The surge in growth for the forecast period is due to multiple factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, wide-spread acceptance of genomics-based diagnostics, heightened awareness among clinicians and patients, escalated use of next-generation sequencing, and increased demand for cancer treatments that are targeted. The forecast period will see several key trends including advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, enhanced use of single-cell sequencing for tumour analysis, the creation of decentralized testing platforms, innovative applications of radio genomics in treatment planning and progress in patient-specific cancer vaccines.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Precision Oncology Market?

The surge in acknowledgment and the transition toward personalized treatments anticipate fueling the expansion of the precision oncology market in the future. These customized treatments, driven by an individual's genetic structure, biomarkers, and particular disease traits, enhance effectiveness while curbing side effects. The rise in personalized treatments is a result of advancements in genomic technologies that allow for accurate identification of mutations behind diseases, thereby paving the way for more potent and specified treatments. Precision oncology contributes to the progress of personalized treatments by utilizing genomic and molecular profiling to adapt cancer treatment to the unique genetic composition of a patient's tumor. For illustration, in February 2023, according to GOV.UK, the Health and Social Care Secretary of a UK-based government department penned an MoU with BioNTech SE to boost cancer vaccine research in England, with goals set to deliver 10,000 doses of personalized treatment to UK patients by 2030. Consequently, the surge in acknowledgment and the transition toward personalized treatments are acting as catalysts to the growth of the precision oncology market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Precision Oncology Market?

Major players in the Precision Oncology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Precision Oncology Industry?

Key players in the precision oncology market are striving to develop novel methods, such as the molecular tumor board, to facilitate tailored treatment decisions by combining genomic data with clinical context. The molecular tumor board is a specialized group of experts who scrutinize and decipher intricate genomic and molecular test data to guide the implementation of precision-driven cancer treatments, adjusted to match specific tumor attributes of individual patients. For example, in December 2024, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., a healthcare provider based in the UAE, launched a precision oncology clinic as part of three customized cancer care schemes with the aim of transforming treatment via data-centric, genomic-focused tactics. This clinic provides individualized cancer therapy rooted in each patient's tumor genetic composition, resulting in more accurate, efficient treatments with fewer side effects. The method boosts treatment results, decreases toxicity, and enhances life quality by matching treatments to the distinct molecular traits of a patient's cancer.

What Segments Are Covered In The Precision Oncology Market Report?

The precision oncology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Genomic Sequencing, Immunotherapy

2) By Product Type: Genetic Tests, Biomarker-Based Tests, Therapeutics

3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Other Cancers

4) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Molecular Imaging, Liquid Biopsy

5) By End-users: Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Genomic Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing

2) By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Adoptive Cell Therapy

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Precision Oncology Market?

The Precision Oncology Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as holding the largest share in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. All regions examined in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

