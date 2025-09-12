Minister Dion George on reforming fiscal responsibility and environmental impact

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is central to South Africa’s ecological and economic future. Yet we are operating in a constrained fiscal climate. A R2.5 billion reduction over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework compels us to rethink how we work, spend, and deliver.

My vision is clear: to transform the Department into a beacon of fiscal discipline and environmental impact, in line with the Government of National Unity’s commitment to economic growth, job creation, and building a capable, ethical state. This is not austerity for its own sake. It is about ensuring that every rand delivers maximum value for our people and our planet.

Fiscal responsibility starts with accountability. That is why I have directed that all outreach programmes, department projects, and initiatives must have my prior approval, backed by detailed cost breakdowns and alignment with strategic priorities. This is stewardship, not micromanagement. It ensures compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and with my Performance Agreement with the President.

We are cutting unnecessary costs. Large physical events that consume millions will be replaced, where appropriate, with more effective and affordable online consultations, as was successfully done during the COVID-19 pandemic. This allows us to broaden participation while safeguarding limited resources.

We are also reprioritising. Instead of funding campaigns without measurable impact, we are focusing on high-value environmental initiatives, like the upgrading and securing of South Africa’s twelve proclaimed fishing harbours and strengthening our front-line support for rangers and Fishing Control Officers.

New bunkering regulations signed this year will protect one of our most endangered species, the African Penguin, and secure eco-tourism worth billions to our economy. These decisions have already received international recognition, including praise from the OECD’s 2025 Economic Survey for driving real emissions reductions.

This is a new era for the DFFE. Weak oversight, inflated costs, and misaligned initiatives belong to the past. We are enforcing competitive procurement, aligning programmes with strategy, and holding officials accountable for results.

The DFFE is not only a department of government, it is a steward of South Africa’s natural heritage and a driver of inclusive growth. With over 3,700 personnel, we must operate with precision and purpose. I am determined to ensure that this institution delivers jobs, sustainability, and credible governance.

Together with South Africans across all sectors, we will prove that fiscal discipline and environmental stewardship are two sides of the same coin, and that through this discipline, we can secure a greener and more prosperous future for all.

