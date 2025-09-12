Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,149 in the last 365 days.

Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on state of readiness of Post-School Education and Training sector to commence 2026 academic year, 15 Sept

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela invites members of the media to a briefing on the state of readiness of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector to commence the 2026 academic year.

The briefing will take place as the department continues to implement a comprehensive overhaul of the PSET system aimed at expanding access, strengthening quality and improving efficiency across the system, as recently announced by the newly appointed Minister.

During the briefing, the Minister will announce the readiness of Universities, TVET colleges, and CET colleges to open for new entrants into the system. The Minister will also announce the opening of the application process for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Details of the media briefing:

Monday, 15 September 2025
10h00
Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimoso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

To confirm attendance, please WhatsApp Nonjabulo Zuma on 076 279 6239 and Bathabile Dlamini on 081 464 2665

For all enquiries, please contact

Matshepo Seedat
Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell 082 679 9473
E-mail: Seedat.M@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on state of readiness of Post-School Education and Training sector to commence 2026 academic year, 15 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more