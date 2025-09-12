Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on state of readiness of Post-School Education and Training sector to commence 2026 academic year, 15 Sept
The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela invites members of the media to a briefing on the state of readiness of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector to commence the 2026 academic year.
The briefing will take place as the department continues to implement a comprehensive overhaul of the PSET system aimed at expanding access, strengthening quality and improving efficiency across the system, as recently announced by the newly appointed Minister.
During the briefing, the Minister will announce the readiness of Universities, TVET colleges, and CET colleges to open for new entrants into the system. The Minister will also announce the opening of the application process for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
Details of the media briefing:
Monday, 15 September 2025
10h00
Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimoso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
To confirm attendance, please WhatsApp Nonjabulo Zuma on 076 279 6239 and Bathabile Dlamini on 081 464 2665
For all enquiries, please contact
Matshepo Seedat
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell 082 679 9473
E-mail: Seedat.M@dhet.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.