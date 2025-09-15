Somatic Genetic Testing Market to Expand at a 14% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.13 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Somatic Genetic Testing Market Worth?

The market size for somatic genetic testing has seen brisk growth in the past few years. Its size is predicted to increase from $6.81 billion in 2024 to $7.78 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The notable expansion during the historic period can be linked to factors such as growing cognizance of genetic diseases, a surge in cancer instances, increased usage of genetic testing in clinics, the broadening of healthcare facilities, and a heightened demand from patients for customized treatment.

The market size for somatic genetic testing is projected to experience considerable expansion in the ensuing years. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%, it's expected to reach a size of $13.13 billion by 2029. This projected growth can be ascribed to increased focus on early detection of diseases, partnerships multiplying between biotech and pharma, the broadening of public-private associations, and the growing accessibility of diagnostic instruments. The forecast period will see major trends including developments in sequencing technology, breakthroughs in bioinformatics and artificial intelligence, increased investments in research and development, progression in non-invasive testing techniques, and innovative advances in next-generation sequencing platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Somatic Genetic Testing Market?

The growth of the somatic genetic testing market is believed to be driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer. Cancer constitutes a range of ailments signified by the unregulated development and dissemination of unusual cells in the body. This increased burden of cancer can be attributed to lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating habits, smoking, lack of physical movement, and excessive consumption of alcohol. Somatic genetic testing contributes to cancer diagnosis by identifying genetic mutations that are unique to tumors, thus supporting tailored and targeted treatment strategies. It lessens the need for invasive procedures by utilizing cutting-edge technologies, thereby enhancing the precision of diagnosis and patient results. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a governmental agency based in Australia, reported that by July 2024, cancer diagnoses in Australia hit 160,570 in 2022, recording an increase of 3,789 cases from 156,781 in 2021. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of cancer is stimulating the expansion of the somatic genetic testing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Somatic Genetic Testing Market?

Major players in the Somatic Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Exact Sciences Corp.

• ARUP Laboratories Inc.

• Natera Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Somatic Genetic Testing Market?

Leading firms in the somatic genetic testing market are concentrating their efforts towards the creation of advanced diagnostic tools like liquid biopsy tests. These aim to increase accuracy, facilitate early identification, and eliminate the necessity for invasive measures. Liquid biopsy tests are non-invasive techniques that study circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) or other indicators in blood samples to ascertain the presence of genetic mutations related to cancer. For example, Strand Life Sciences, a genomics and bioinformatics firm based in India, introduced the Somatic Advantage 74 Liquid Biopsy (SA74 LB) test in September 2024. This novel liquid biopsy test aims to identify circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples. The SA74-LB, a comprehensive test based on next-generation sequencing (NGS), detects somatic mutations in 74 crucial cancer-related genes. Its role extends to personalizing cancer therapy by discerning actionable mutations, observing treatment response, and spotting minimal residual disease (MRD), all without the requirement of conventional tissue biopsies. It plays a vital role in precision oncology, guiding targeted treatments, and allowing real-time tracking of disease progress or resistance.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Somatic Genetic Testing Market Share?

The somatic genetic testing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Targeted Gene Panels, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Carrier Screening, Other Testing Methods

2) By Sample: Tissue-Based, Blood-Based, Bone Marrow Aspirates, Other Samples

3) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Sanger Sequencing, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Cancer Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inherited Genetic Disorders, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, At-Home Testing Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Targeted Gene Panels: Oncology Panels, Neurology Panels, Cardiovascular Panels, Rare Disease Panels, Pharmacogenomics Panels

2) By Whole Exome Sequencing: Diagnostic Whole Exome Sequencing, Clinical Research Whole Exome Sequencing, Population-Based Whole Exome Sequencing

3) By Whole Genome Sequencing: Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing, Research Whole Genome Sequencing, De Novo Whole Genome Sequencing, Cancer Whole Genome Sequencing

4) By Carrier Screening: Expanded Carrier Screening, Ethnicity-Based Carrier Screening, Universal Carrier Screening

5) By Other Testing Methods: Copy Number Variation Testing, Mitochondrial Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Testing, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Epigenetic Testing

What Are The Regional Trends In The Somatic Genetic Testing Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for somatic genetic testing as the most substantial region. However, the market report for Somatic Genetic Testing Global 2025 predict that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions featured in this study include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

