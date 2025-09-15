Smart Prosthetics Market Set to Reach $2.91 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Prosthetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Smart Prosthetics Market Through 2025?

The market for smart prosthetics has shown impressive growth in the recent past. The market size is projected to expand from $1.85 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors like escalating military conflict injuries, the surge in vascular disorders, escalating demands of the aging populace, wider acceptance of bionic technology, an increasing demand for tailored prosthetics, and a high incidence of amputations related to diabetes have contributed significantly to historical growth.

Over the coming years, the smart prosthetics market size is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching a market value of $2.91 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period are rising investments in technologies for neural interfaces, an escalating demand for prosthetics designed for children, an expansion in the capabilities of customization via 3D printing, an increase in worldwide expenditure on rehabilitation healthcare, and a growing incidence of limb loss. Throughout the forecast period, we expect to see trends such as advancements in AI-powered neural control, the creation of reasonably priced 3D-printed prosthetics, pioneering developments in haptic feedback systems, the utilization of IoT for remote patient monitoring, and advancements in the field of lightweight smart materials.

Download a free sample of the smart prosthetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27417&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Smart Prosthetics Market?

The growth of the smart prosthetics market is anticipated to accelerate due to the rising incidence of limb loss. This condition, which involves partial or total removal of one or more limbs on account of injury, disease, or birth defects, is becoming more commonplace due to an increase in complications associated with diabetes worldwide, especially peripheral artery disease and neuropathic ulcers that frequently result in non-traumatic amputations of lower limbs. By interpreting muscle signals and adjusting to various activities in real time, smart prosthetics help individuals with limb loss regain natural movement, thereby boosting their mobility, independence and daily functionality, enhancing their degree of control, dexterity and comfort, and ultimately improving their quality of life. To illustrate, according to the Archives of Rehabilitation Research and Clinical Translation, a peer-reviewed medical journal based in the United States, in December 2024, there were approximately 2,309,000 limb loss patients in the US, with roughly 91% having undergone lower extremity amputations and 9.2% upper extremity amputations. This figure is anticipated to see a surge of 145% by 2060. As such, the growing incidence of limb loss is steering the expansion of the smart prosthetics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Smart Prosthetics Market?

Major players in the Smart Prosthetics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hanger Inc.

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Össur hf.

• Blatchford Group Limited

• Trulife Limited

• RSLSteeper

• PROTEOR SAS

• Fillauer LLC

• WillowWood LLC

• CURE International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Prosthetics Sector?

Primary companies in the smart prosthetics segment are concentrating on the invention of innovative merchandise like prosthetic microprocessor knees to augment user movement, stabilize posture, and decrease energy usage while moving. These advanced knee joint replacements come with in-built computer systems that facilitate automatic adjustments for secure, effortless, and naturalistic walking. To illustrate, Ottobock UK, a medical equipment manufacturing firm based in the UK, unveiled its Genium X4 in July 2024. This next-gen prosthetic microprocessor knee signifies a significant leap in mobility technology. The Genium X4, equipped with Optimized Physiological Gait (OPG) 3.0 technology, facilitates walking that is nearly natural and fluid. Its vital features comprise improved capability to ascend slopes, a start-to-walk option, increased stability during the stance phase, dynamic backward motion, and intuitive cycling mode. The knee is completely water-resistant and rust-free, it ensures a five-day battery life, and features modifiable MyMode presets.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Smart Prosthetics Market

The smart prosthetics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Bionic Limbs, Myoelectric Prosthetics, Hybrid Prosthetics, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Microprocessor-Controlled, Bluetooth-Enabled, Sensor-Integrated, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics

Subsegments:

1) By Bionic Limbs: Mechanical Prosthetic Limbs, Electromechanical Prosthetic Limbs, Hydraulic Prosthetic Limbs, Pneumatic Prosthetic Limbs

2) By Myoelectric Prosthetics: Single Channel Myoelectric Prosthetics, Multi Channel Myoelectric Prosthetics, Pattern Recognition Myoelectric Prosthetics

3) By Hybrid Prosthetics: Combination Of Mechanical And Myoelectric, Combination Of Hydraulic And Electromechanical, Combination Of Pneumatic And Mechanical

4) By Other Product Types: Cosmetic Prosthetics, Body Powered Prosthetics, Activity Specific Prosthetics

View the full smart prosthetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-prosthetics-global-market-report

Global Smart Prosthetics Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Smart Prosthetics Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, namely the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Prosthetics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Contracts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-contracts-global-market-report

Usage Based Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/usage-based-insurance-market

Variable Life Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/variable-life-insurance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.