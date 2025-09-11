NEBRASKA, September 11 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Addresses Memorandum of Understanding Executed by Nebraska Secretary of State with the Government of the Republic of Kenya

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen’s office is addressing the memorandum of understanding (MOU) entered into between Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

The MOU is exclusively between Secretary Evnen and the Kenyan government. The Secretary of State is an independent state constitutional office and is neither directly accountable to the Governor, nor in control of any code agency of state government, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). That agency is directly accountable to the Governor, who is likewise principally responsible for conducting the State of Nebraska’s foreign trade activities.

The MOU is nonbinding, was not coordinated in advance by the Secretary of State with either the Governor or any other state agency and does not represent the policy of the government of the State of Nebraska. To be clear, the Secretary of State has no authority over driver licensure and is not part of the consultative process for policy development in that area.

“The Nebraska DMV is the sole state agency responsible for administering state driver licensure laws and consulting on reciprocal licensure agreements,” said DMV Director Rhonda Lahm. “At Governor Pillen’s direction and pursuant to federal law, we will continue to diligently ensure only individuals with lawful status in the United States receive Nebraska driver licenses of any type.”

Gov. Pillen reiterates his strong support for maximizing career opportunities for Americans and ensuring state government does everything possible to keep kids here in Nebraska to explore the countless tremendous career opportunities in our great state, including in our trucking and transportation industry. Nebraska is not only centrally located, but it’s also a hub of America’s national transportation network and home to the headquarters of several major freight transportation companies.

Derek Leathers, CEO of Werner Enterprises, a leading American trucking company specializing in freight shipping and logistics management, provided a supportive statement regarding current state policy and governance over commercial driver licensure: “Werner is grateful for Governor Pillen’s leadership to grow Nebraska, pursue foreign trade opportunities, and connect Nebraskans to great American jobs.”

All questions regarding commercial driver licensure law and policy should be directed to DMV Director Lahm, who is a member of Governor Pillen’s cabinet. Questions regarding the State of Nebraska’s official foreign and trade relations can be directed to the Governor’s office.