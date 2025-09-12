Timeka Washington to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeka Washington, visionary CEO and empowerment coach, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming adversity into purpose, building generational wealth, and leading with emotional intelligence.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Washington will explore how to shift from survival mode to a strategic blueprint for success. She breaks down how healing, self-worth, and disciplined systems can unlock sustainable leadership and personal power. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to use their story to uplift and impact others.“Your story is your power—use it to lead and lift others,” said Washington.Timeka’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/timeka-washington

