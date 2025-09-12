Millie Montana to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millie Montana, pioneering cannabis entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building a purpose-driven business, overcoming challenges, and leading with authenticity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Montana will explore how to lead with honesty and empower strong teams in a competitive industry. She breaks down how building a robust network and staying true to your purpose can drive meaningful success. Viewers will walk away with practical strategies for overcoming obstacles and fostering resilience.“How honesty can cut through chaos and lead to better solutions,” said Montana.Millie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https :// www.legacymakerstv.com/millie-montana

