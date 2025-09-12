Dorcy Pruter to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dorcy Pruter, visionary leader and soul strategist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming pain into purpose, reclaiming personal power, and building a legacy rooted in soulful leadership.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Pruter will explore how to reclaim identity and restore sacred order in families. She breaks down how remembering who you were before the world’s influence can unlock personal freedom and divine purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of their inherent brilliance and how to embody it daily.“Why you are not broken, you are already encoded with brilliance,” said Pruter.Dorcy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/dorcy-pruter

