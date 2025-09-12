James Hanlon to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Hanlon, founder of Victory Travel & Events Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building a thriving business, creating unforgettable travel experiences, and turning setbacks into success.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, Whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Hanlon will explore how to simplify, innovate, and deliver under pressure while crafting once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. He breaks down how transforming failure into opportunity and focusing on passion-driven branding can unlock business success and personal fulfillment. Viewers will walk away with practical strategies to reinvent themselves and build a brand that resonates.“The mindset shift that helped me transform failure into my biggest breakthrough was focusing on what I love and outsourcing what I loathe,” said Hanlon.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/james-hanlon

