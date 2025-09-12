Joelle Barbarulo Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Generational Healing and Somatic Coaching

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joelle Barbarulo, trauma-informed coach and integrative health practitioner, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on breaking generational cycles, healing the body through somatic work, and helping others rediscover their purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Barbarulo explores how trauma is stored in the body—and how somatic healing can help people release it, rewire old patterns, and reconnect to their purpose. She breaks down the link between unprocessed emotional pain and the unconscious stories we carry, helping viewers understand how to shift from survival into true healing and empowerment.“I thought I was the black sheep always pushing limits—but the truth is I am the generational curse breaker, the change maker, and the person to heal the lineage,” said Barbarulo.Joelle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/joelle-barbarulo

