Shannon Christian to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Christian, collision repair industry leader and owner of Shannon’s Auto Body Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on raising industry standards, protecting consumers, and restoring vehicles according to manufacturer safety guidelines.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Christian will explore how improper repairs and insurance-driven shortcuts put consumers at risk and why OEM-compliant repairs are essential for vehicle safety.He breaks down how education, advocacy, and integrity-based leadership can shift the auto collision repair industry toward safer, more transparent practices.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of their repair rights and what to look for in a shop committed to doing the job correctly.“Right is right—even when no one else is doing it,” said Christian.Shannon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/shannon-christian

