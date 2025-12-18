Sindhu Srivastava Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sindhu Srivastava, CEO of We Crush Events and founder of Girls Who CEO and WeCrush AI, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how human connection and emotional literacy can drive culture, leadership, and measurable business results.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Srivastava explores emotionally literate leadership as a foundation for high-performance culture, and breaks down how intentional connection, empathy, and data-informed insight can strengthen teams and unlock sustainable ROI.“Human connection isn’t soft—it’s the most efficient business strategy we have,” said Srivastava.Sindhu’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/sindhu-srivastava

