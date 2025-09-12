RJ Spina Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing, Empowerment, and Unlocking Inner Strength

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RJ Spina, best-selling author and founder of Ascend the Frequencies Academy, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming suffering, reclaiming your authentic self, and unlocking the inner power to transform your life.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Spina walks viewers through the process of awakening to their full potential—mentally, emotionally, and energetically. He shares how to move through pain, reconnect with your truth, and take real action toward personal healing, confidence, and purpose.“Be yourself, authentically and unapologetically,” said Spina.RJ’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/rj-spina

