Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,226 in the last 365 days.

RJ Spina Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing, Empowerment, and Unlocking Inner Strength

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RJ Spina, best-selling author and founder of Ascend the Frequencies Academy, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming suffering, reclaiming your authentic self, and unlocking the inner power to transform your life.
Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.
In his episode, Spina walks viewers through the process of awakening to their full potential—mentally, emotionally, and energetically. He shares how to move through pain, reconnect with your truth, and take real action toward personal healing, confidence, and purpose.
“Be yourself, authentically and unapologetically,” said Spina.
RJ’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/rj-spina

RJ Spina
Legacy Makers
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RJ Spina Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing, Empowerment, and Unlocking Inner Strength

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more