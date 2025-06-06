Studycat Named 'Overall Language Learning Company of the Year' in 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Studycat has been named "Overall Language Learning Company of the Year"

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

HONG KONG, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studycat, a global leader in children’s language education, today announced that it has been recognized as “Overall Language Learning Company of the Year” in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Studycat offers an innovative approach to learning languages through engaging, educational apps. Hundreds of interactive games help engage children, turning language learning into an adventure. Developed by language and teaching experts, Studycat combines educational research with playful engagement, deepening language understanding. Students can choose from English, Spanish, French, German, or Chinese language learning applications.

Along with gameplay, Studycat harnesses captivating characters that guide children through immersive landscapes along with interactive speaking challenges that encourage students to produce and speak entire words and phrases on their own. Tailored games adapt to each child's learning pace, making every session unique. Beyond basic vocabulary, Studycat immerses students in beginner grammar and sentence structure through playful interaction for comprehensive language skills.

All activities focus on language immersion, so children engage only with the language they're studying. With a blend of digital and physical activities, learning extends into the real world, bridging the gap between online education and tangible practice. The curriculum aligns with international learning standards and, being kidSAFE, is both safe and ad-free.

“Studycat’s approach combines educational research with engaging, interactive technology, making language learning an exciting adventure for kids. Kids learn best when they’re having fun. Introducing language through rote memorization or repetitive drills doesn’t have the same impact as games, stories, and speaking practice when helping children learn language skills,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “With hundreds of games and activities in five languages, Studycat’s expansive content and platform ensures a rich, varied learning experience. By combining structured learning with interactive play, Studycat helps develop language skills in a natural effortless way We’re pleased to name them ‘Overall Language Learning Company of the Year!’”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this incredible award! Our games don’t stop at fun, they’re carefully built to strengthen language skills and make learning last. It’s that dedication to making a lasting impact that underscores our mission to help children around the world discover the joy of languages,” said Mark Pemberton CEO and Co-founder of Studycat. “When a child discovers the joy of languages, pathways to global communication and understanding open up. With Studycat, children enjoy what they’re doing, stay motivated, absorb language more naturally, and build confidence without even realizing they’re learning.”

With 17 million downloads and over 50,000 5-star ratings, Studycat is inspiring the next generation with its innovative technology and curriculums.



About Studycat

Studycat creates fun, active language learning curricula for kids aged 3-10. Developed by language and teaching experts, Studycat combines educational research with playful engagement to build the foundations of language through immersive games and activities. Offering children's language learning apps in English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, Studycat is used by millions of families and over 1,000 schools in 80 countries.

Please visit the App Store or Google Play to download any of our five Studycat apps today, and let the fun and learning begin! For more information, please visit Studycat.com

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

