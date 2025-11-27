Birdfy Strengthens Global Partnership With Stephen Moss — A Leading Nature Writer, Broadcaster and TV Producer

Birdfy appoints Stephen Moss as its Global Chief Birding Adviser to strengthen their partnership. Birdfy products recommended by Stephen Moss. Bringing you the world of birds. Go birdwatching anywhere, anytime.

Birdfy appoints Stephen Moss, a renowned naturalist in Britain, as Global Chief Birding Adviser to elevate the birdwatching experience for every bird lover.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy appointed Stephen Moss, a renowned naturalist in Britain, as its Global Chief Birding Adviser to strengthen their three-year-long partnership. Since 2022, their collaboration has laid a solid foundation for spreading the joy of birdwatching to a wider audience. With a renewed partnership this time, they intend to share more insightful birdwatching stories and guides with a broader fanbase of wildlife.

“I recommend Birdfy because it gives me — and other backyard birders around the world — a real insight into our most familiar and fascinating birds,” Stephen Moss said. As one of Britain's leading nature experts, he acknowledges what Birdfy can bring to every bird lover — a closer look into backyard feathered friends, and a better appreciation for their awe-inspiring presence.

Renewed Partnership With A Leading Lifelong Naturalist

Stephen once told the Birdfy team, “I’ve been feeding garden birds since I was a child — and yet Birdfy has given me a new understanding of their habits and behaviour.”

His recognition of Birdfy products led to his initial partnership with the leading innovator in smart birdwatching. Their mutual appreciation and trust fueled this renewed collaboration, spawning more chances for the creation of professional birdwatching guides and stories with a personal touch.

With an innate love and passion for nature, Stephen often introduces himself as a lifelong naturalist. This natural affection for the wildlife and beauty of Earth has driven him to be an ardent nature advocate. After studying English at Cambridge University, he joined the BBC and became a regular on BBC Radio for years, including presenting peak-time series on British birds. This experience further turned his appreciation for nature into authentic works featuring mesmerizing wildlife.

Stephen is now widely known as a leading and prolific nature writer, broadcaster and TV producer. As President of the Somerset Wildlife Trust, Stephen writes a monthly "Birdwatch" column for The Guardian. He holds TV credits including the BAFTA award-winning BBC program Springwatch and others such as Birding With Bill Oddie and Britain's Big Wildlife Revival. Having written more than 40 wildlife books, he authors birdwatching titles like This Birding Life, a series of bestselling bird biographies, and TV tie-ins such as Planet Earth II. His latest book, Ten Birds That Change the World, is published in nine different countries, with the US edition selling more than 25,000 copies.

Bringing You The World of Birds

Birdfy is dedicated to bringing the ultimate birdwatching experience to birders of all levels. It achieves this goal by presenting breathtaking moments of backyard birds, through an innovative combination of cutting-edge technology and AI-powered products. This offers nature lovers a closer look at the vibrant and bustling haven at their doorstep that chirpy birds frequent.

“I believe Birdfy is perfect — for both beginner birders and professionals — because it allows us to get really close-up views of bird behaviour, and captures this on video so we can watch again and again, and share those images with our family, friends and colleagues,” Stephen said.

As a devoted nature lover, Stephen has had long-term experience in wildlife watching and promotion. No matter it is his biography series featuring Robin, Waren or other bird species, or it is his birdwatching works, they have all become page-turners for hardcore bird lovers. By teaming up with Birdfy, Stephen has lent his unique perspective to birders' exploration of the awe-inspiring nature. In the upcoming months, he will churn out a Winter Birding series — the seasonal birdwatching blogs written from a professional angle and dedicated to bird lovers of all levels.

Go Birdwatching Anywhere, Anytime

“I enjoy using Birdfy because it is easy to set up, flexible and convenient — and allows me to check in with my birds and bird feeders at any time of the day or night, anywhere I am in the world!” Stephen expressed his love for Birdfy products.

Among all of Birdfy's offerings, he handpicked a selection of smart products as his personal favorites. They include the accolade-studded Birdfy Bath Pro, not only a special mention on TIME's Best Inventions list for 2025, but also the top CES 2026 award winner. He also favors the Birdfy Feeder 2 series, which are widely known for a powerful dual-lens imaging system, and the eco-friendly Birdfy Feeder Bamboo. The list also includes the newly-launched Birdfy Feeder Wood and Birdfy Feeder Rookie — budget-friendly options for beginner birders, the Birdfy Feeder Metal and the Hummingbird Feeder series.

The strengthened collaboration this time will make every birding enthusiast better informed on how to live stream or watch backyard wild birds with Birdfy's smart products. It encourages birders to go birdwatching anywhere and anytime, savoring stunning moments of chirpy birds in their vibrant backyard.

In the future, Birdfy and Stephen Moss will continue to expand their partnership in making birdwatching fun, joyful and accessible to every bird lover. With more quality birdwatching content within reach, those in the Birdfy community will gain valuable firsthand insights into the wonders of magnificent feathered friends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.