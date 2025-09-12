SEI Announces AI-Entertainment STB Powered by Amlogic S905X5 That Could Redefine Home Audio Experience

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major collaboration, SEI Robotics (IBC Booth No. Hall 22, Stand 22-119), a Tier 1 Android TV ODM partner of Google and a global provider of end-to-end solutions for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, has partnered with Amlogic (IBC No. Hall 1, F.40), a leading fabless semiconductor company. Together, they announced a significant breakthrough in home entertainment technology with the launch of an innovative AI-powered system.The breakthrough centers on a next-generation AI Soundbar, powered by the Amlogic S905X5 chipset. Featuring a powerful 1GHz NPU (Neural Processing Unit), the device utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled audio clarity and deeply immersive experiences. Its capabilities range from enhancing cinematic sound and optimizing music playback to enabling interactive vocal separation—exemplified by features such as one-click removal of vocals from online music videos, allowing users to easily turn any living room into a karaoke stage and enjoy a professional-level singing experience without extra hardware or complicated setup. This makes the Soundbar not only a versatile entertainment hub but also a testament to how sophisticated AI can transform everyday home audio experiences.As AI technology becomes deeply embedded in daily life, it continues to change how people live, learn, and entertain themselves. With its rapid ability to learn and adapt, AI is reshaping consumer expectations. Many companies today aim not just to adopt AI but to effectively incorporate it into products that offer smarter and more engaging user experiences.Jeff Yin, chief executive officer of SEI Robotics, said: " At SEI, we are committed to building smarter, more immersive home entertainment ecosystems. This AI Soundbar is a testament to that vision—it’s not just about sound, but intelligent audio that adapts seamlessly to your life. Leveraging the power of the Amlogic S905X5 chipset, we enable features such as real-time vocal separation and intelligent scene recognition, making every form of entertainment, from movie nights to casual singing, more engaging and effortless."James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic, added, "The S905X5 is designed to push the boundaries of AI-enabled entertainment. By partnering with SEI, we are demonstrating how powerful AI processing can be applied to everyday consumer experiences, such as karaoke, making them more convenient and effortless. This collaboration highlights our shared vision of enabling next-generation entertainment experiences through cutting-edge silicon and system innovation."The Amlogic S905X5, featuring a high-performance NPU, excels with its impressive capabilities. It boasts the latest ARM V9 architecture and next-generation Mali-G310 V5 GPU, delivering outstanding performance while effortlessly handling complex workloads. The NPU’s rapid AI processing ensures smooth, real-time applications such as karaoke voice separation, video enhancement, and personalized user experiences, positioning the S905X5 as a market-leading solution for next-generation STBs.EndAbout SEI RoboticsEstablished in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, Audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time.For more information, visit www.seirobotics.net About AmlogicAmlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC’s). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU’s, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit Amlogic online at www.amlogic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.