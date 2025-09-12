Skyworth and Amlogic Transform the Living Room with AI Camera-Enabled Set-Top Box at IBC2025

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyworth, a global leader in consumer electronics and connected home solutions together with Amlogic, a world-leading fabless semiconductor company, today announced the European debut of their next-generation 4K OTT Android TV Operator Tier device with integrated Edge AI and camera technology. Powered by the Amlogic S905X5M chipset, the industry’s first 6nm set-top box solution, this innovative device combines fitness, immersive entertainment, casual gaming and smart home control in a single platform for service providers.The device was first launched earlier this year with Truevision, the largest Tier-1 multi service provider in Thailand, as the first operator tier set-top box integrated with camera, low latency gesture control and motion-based fitness programs and games without hand controllers and wearables.With AI based motion tracking, the device transforms the living room into a personal fitness studio. Users can access more than 1,600 courses — including HIIT, strength training, barre, boxing, and Pilates — led by expert coaches with over 200,000 hours of teaching experience. Real-time posture detection and feedback ensure accuracy and safety, delivering a training experience like having a personal coach. Whether users prefer short 10-minute sessions or full hour-long workouts, the device adapts to every schedule.Beyond fitness, the device offers premium 4K HDR streaming with access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other leading streaming services, as well as personalized content recommendations, positioning the device as a hub for entertainment and connected home services.Srithar Bala, Chief Product Officer at Skyworth said: “This flagship camera enabled set-top box marks a significant step forward in interactive entertainment and home fitness. It’s an all-in-one platform that does far more than streaming — it brings families together in new and engaging ways. Its early success in Thailand highlights the real potential of this innovation, and we’re delighted to be presenting it to an international audience at IBC 2025.”James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, added: “Our collaboration with Skyworth demonstrates how AI can transform the set-top box into much more than a video player. From real-time fitness coaching to gesture-based controls and seamless 4K streaming, we are delivering smarter, more engaging experiences for households everywhere.”About SkyworthSkyworth Group is a leading global manufacturer of consumer electronics and smart home appliances, with a strong presence in televisions, display technologies, digital set-top boxes, and home appliances. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Skyworth has grown into a multinational company with operations in more than 100 countries and regions.Through continuous innovation in AI, display technology, smart connectivity, and green energy solutions, Skyworth is dedicated to creating products that deliver premium experiences while supporting a sustainable future. Learn more www.skyworth.com About STRONGSTRONG, a company of Skyworth, delivers high-performance broadband CPE and connected home solutions designed for service providers across Europe. With a focus on quality, innovation, and interoperability, STRONG supports networks that connect the future. Learn more www.strong-eu.com Visit STRONG at IBC 2025 – Hall 1.D61, RAI Amsterdam.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world-leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoCs). As a result of its cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, the company has actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics — ushering in a new era of smart living.By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies — including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, and advanced CPUs and GPUs — customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world-class performance.Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and implements state-of-the-art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. Learn more www.amlogic.com THE END

