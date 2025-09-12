Submit Release
Michael Shew to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Shew, entrepreneur and business advisor, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming adversity into purpose and building a lasting legacy through entrepreneurship.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In his episode, Shew will explore how resilience and leadership can turn pain into a foundation for impactful businesses. He breaks down how protecting your vision and making daily choices rooted in faith and grit can unlock personal and community transformation. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to rebuild and inspire through their own stories.
“Sharing your journey can inspire breakthroughs in others,” said Shew.

Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/michael-shew

Michael Shew
Legacy Makers
