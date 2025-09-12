2025 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum Concludes Successfully

This forum brought together global business wisdom, built an important platform for Chinese and foreign enterprises to engage in world-class dialogue

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Corporate Globalization and Sustainable Development Forum wrapped up September 10 at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room, bringing together global business leaders to discuss sustainable development strategies and Chinese brand innovation on the international stage. The forum was co-hosted by the China Centre for Promoting SME Cooperation and Development, the China Brand Innovation and Development Project, and the World Madam Foundation Inc.

Key attendees included Glenn Hodes, Head of SDG Investment Fair; Dr. Djibril Diallo, former spokesperson for the UN General Assembly President; New York State Assembly Member Zheng Yongjia; Li Nan, Secretary-General of the China Brand Innovation and Development Project; and Huang Anni, founder of the World Madam Foundation Inc. Chinese and American business representatives and media also participated.

The forum focused on corporate global expansion and sustainable development responsibilities in the modern business environment. Participants engaged in discussions aimed at showcasing Chinese brand innovation and corporate responsibility initiatives.

Hodes delivered the opening address, followed by presentations from Assembly Member Zheng and Dr. Diallo. Huang provided welcoming remarks, while Li discussed corporate globalization developments under current market conditions.

A highlight of the event featured Liu Huan leading Chinese entrepreneurs in reading the Declaration of Chinese Brands to the United Nations. Corporate representatives shared their global expansion stories and sustainable development strategies, while organizers recognized companies demonstrating excellence in international growth and sustainability practices.

The forum included media interviews with corporate representatives, who detailed their brands' international strategies and sustainability commitments.

The event concluded with participating Chinese companies pledging to maintain high standards and pursue sustainable practices in global markets, marking what organizers described as a strategic milestone for Chinese enterprises integrating into international value chains.





