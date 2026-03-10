Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence, 250 Years of America’s Independence: AABDC’s Outstanding 50 Awards 2026

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Outstanding 50 Awards.

Nominations open for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be an honoree in this dual anniversary year

We truly appreciate the collaboration of A250 to elevate our signature initiative and to imbue it with historical significance.” — John Wang, Founder and President of AABDC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2026, two milestones converge: America’s 250th year of independence and the 25th anniversary of the Asian American Business Development Center’s (AABDC) Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards. As an official Supporting Partner of America250, AABDC is uniquely positioned to spotlight the enduring contributions of Asian Americans to the nation’s progress.

From the Chinese laborers who built the transcontinental railroad—literally binding America together—to today’s Asian American leaders driving innovation in technology, finance, and the new economy, the story is one of resilience, vision, and transformation. This year’s Outstanding 50 Awards will honor those who carry forward that legacy, shaping America’s future in a global era.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Outstanding 50 Awards. We invite submissions of trailblazers whose leadership exemplifies excellence and strengthens America’s economic and cultural vitality. This is a rare moment where history and future intersect—not only celebrating achievement but also inspiring the next generation of leaders.

In partnership with America250, AABDC joins the nation in honoring the extraordinary contributions of Asian Americans to the fabric of this country. Award winners will join a distinguished network of more than 1,200 honorees who embody the spirit of enterprise and the promise of America250.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to recognize the individuals and communities whose contributions have strengthened our nation across generations,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. “The Outstanding 50 Awards shine a meaningful light on the leadership and impact of Asian Americans in business, and we’re honored to support this milestone.”

“This year’s Outstanding 50 Gala Dinner promises to be more than a memory to be cherished; it will also represent a remarkable intersection that the 2026 cohort will capture for posterity,” said John Wang, Founder and President of AABDC. “We truly appreciate the collaboration of A250 to elevate our signature initiative and to imbue it with historical significance.”

The 25th Gala Dinner will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, in New York City.

At this once-in-a-lifetime dual commemoration, we will also unveil our highly anticipated highest honor of the night, the Pinnacle Award, to a person who has reached the top of his or her professional career and is acknowledged as a leader in his or her field. Our Pinnacle co-honorees in 2025 were Yoonie Joung, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America, and Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S.

Special sponsorship opportunities are also available.

In 2025, AABDC were proud to work alongside the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Nano Nuclear Energy Inc

Pinnacle Sponsors: PepsiCo, Pfizer, Samsung Electronics North America

Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

Silver Sponsors: Accenture, CKSO, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Con Edison, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young LLP, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., MGM Resort International, Oleada

Media Sponsor: Crain's New York Business

For information about sponsorship, the nomination process or any media interest, please contact AABDC Program Manager Evelyn Liu at 212-966-0100 or evelyn.liu@aabdc.com.

AABDC Outstanding 50 Awards: https://www.aabdc.com/event/outstanding-50-award.

About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc.is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy.

Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC): www.aabdc.com

About America250:

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semi quincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

America250: www.america250.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.