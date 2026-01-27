AABDC Announces Supporting Partnership with AMERICA250 to Celebrate the Nations’s 250th Anniversary

America250 is leading a nationwide celebration and commemoration to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026 through programs that celebrate the country’s history, foster unity, and inspire reflection and renewal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) today announced a partnership with America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The supporting partnership reflects AABDC’s pivotal role as a bridge between corporate professionals and entrepreneurs with Asian roots to the larger American society, economy and institutions.

“The United States Semiquincentennial is a milestone that AABDC is proud to rally around, as our organization celebrates 25 years of recognizing Asian American excellence in business and as entrepreneurs,” said John Wang, Founder and President of AABDC. “Throughout our 30+ years of existence, we have championed the values that America stands for: equity, opportunity and unity. We could not be more thrilled to be selected as a Supporting Partner for this once-in-a-lifetime commemoration.”

“America250 is honored to welcome the Asian American Business Development Center as a Supporting Partner for our nation’s celebration,” said Jennifer Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. “AABDC’s long-standing leadership in advancing opportunity and civic engagement reflects the spirit of America250 and helps ensure that the stories, contributions, and aspirations of Asian Americans are fully represented as we commemorate 250 years of our shared history.”

America250 is striving for “350 by 250” — with the goal to engage all 350 million Americans by the nation’s 250th anniversary. Join in celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial by sharing your story through Our American Story or America’s Invitation, inviting students to describe what America means to them as part of America’s Field Trip, or helping make 2026 a record setting year for volunteer service through America Gives.



About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc.is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy.

Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC): www.aabdc.com

Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards: www.aabdc.com/event/outstanding-50-award

About America250

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

