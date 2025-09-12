City of Fort Collins Recreation Program Receives $25,000 Grant from The Hartford

Fort Collins resident Martin Dawson shows the new adaptive skis he was surprised with thanks to a grant from The Hartford.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Recreation Opportunities (ARO), a City of Fort Collins Recreation Department program, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled Adaptive Recreation Opportunities, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including one wheelchair-rugby chair, two sports wheelchairs, one all-terrain wheelchair and two recumbent bikes. ARO showcased the newly purchased equipment during the Paralympic Program & Equipment Expo yesterday at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Community members were invited to test out the new equipment, meet with ARO staff and learn about upcoming adaptive recreation programs.“Adaptive Recreation Opportunities is incredibly grateful for the partnership with Move United and support from The Hartford,” said Sarah Olear, City of Fort Collins recreation supervisor. “Thanks to meaningful collaborations like this, ARO has been able to provide adaptive recreation opportunities in Northern Colorado since 1973. In 2024 alone, ARO offered 165 programs to nearly 2,400 community members, including specialized aquatics, arts, sports, education, social events, trips and Paralympic-style programming. It truly takes a community to support a community, and we’re lucky to have one of the best.”At the Paralympic Program & Equipment Expo, Martin Dawson, a local Fort Collins athlete who participates in several adaptive sports, was surprised with a custom-fit, Nordic cross-country sit ski with support from Move United and The Hartford. “Before my injury, I taught both able-bodied and adaptive snow sports, so I know how much the right equipment can change things,” said Dawson. “To actually get this grant myself feels pretty wild. I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way and to the organizations that made this possible.”

