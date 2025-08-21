Shawn Meredith and Kevin Carr Inducted into National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Kevin Carr accepts the Hall of Fame Award from Move United CEO Glenn Merry Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Shawn Meredith with Move United Communications Manager Shuan Butcher

The National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame recognizes achievements in summer and winter adaptive sports in the Competitor and Contributor categories

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Meredith and Kevin Carr have been inducted into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the summer competition and summer contributor categories, respectively. The Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have made a significant impact in the field of summer and winter adaptive sports as well as athletes who have excelled in sport.Shawn Meredith was inducted in the Summer Competition category, which recognizes an individual athlete who has, in their participation in national and international competition, distinguished themselves through outstanding performance and superior sportsmanship over the span of at least three years. Criteria for consideration include race results, team participation, innovation, and contribution to their sport.Meredith, a native of Sterling, Virginia, has a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was a varsity athlete on their world-renowned wheelchair track team. Meredith earned numerous national championships, national records, and four world records while at Illinois. He also represented Team USA twice at the Paralympic Games in 1992 and 1996, winning a total of 5 gold and one silver medals.He also played wheelchair rugby for the Fighting Illini, the first collegiate team to qualify for the National Championship tournament. After moving south in 1999, Meredith was a player and assistant coach for the 2004, 2005, & 2016 United States Wheelchair Rugby Association Division I National Champion Texas Stampede. He is currently the coordinator of the CELTA teacher training program for the English Language Center at The University of Texas at Austin."It is an incredible honor to be inducted into the Move United Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame (HOF),” Meredith said. “I am humbled to be included among the amazing athletes, dedicated coaches and other selfless contributors that have previously received this award since its inception in 1970. Countless people have contributed to my athletic success, from recreational therapists that introduced me to adaptive sports to the event coordinators, coaches, teammates, competitors, and volunteers that encouraged and supported me along the way. I would like to specifically recognize my mentor, coach, and long-time friend Marty Morse (HOF 2001) for his immense contributions to my development as student and as an athlete."Kevin Carr was inducted in the Summer Contributor Category, which recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to adaptive sports, including innovative techniques, specialized equipment, program development, coaching, or administration, management, or education.Carr is the owner of Creating Ability and has served the adaptive sports community nationwide since 1999. He has developed most of the cutting edge equipment that allows individuals with physical disabilities to enjoy and experience accessibility in paddlesports. Carr has continuously innovated new equipment and adaptations to reduce barriers through adaptive paddling seating systems, paddle adaptations, and most recently with expansion into transfer assistance devices for paddlesports, cycling, and sled hockey.His creativity and ability to design products, combined with his genuine interest in applied feedback from athletes, coaches, instructors, adapted sport professionals and program leaders, has enabled him to produce products that enable disabled athletes to maximize their independent skill and ability. “The gift I've been given is to be able to create ability in others through adaptive design,” Carr said. “My words will be forgotten tomorrow, but the joy that others experience by overcoming limitations will last - and that is the blessing.”To learn more about the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, including a list of past award recipients, visit moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.