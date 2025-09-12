Kyle Powell to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Powell, founder and CEO of Precision Edge Consulting, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on transforming adversity into resilience, leveraging data for decision-making, and driving sustainable change.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Powell will explore how to turn setbacks into opportunities through resilience and strategic vision. He breaks down how precision in analysis and process optimization can unlock measurable results and lasting impact. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on fostering independence and creating ripple effects through intentional improvements.“Small, intentional process improvements create ripple effects for employees and customers,” said Powell.Kyle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kyle-powell

