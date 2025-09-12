Traci Kovacic to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traci Kovacic, founder of Shine On Investments, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on empowering financial decisions and building a secure future with empathy and clarity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Kovacic will explore how to create financial confidence through personalized, jargon-free guidance. She breaks down how a fiduciary commitment and tailored strategies can unlock hope and security for clients. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of empowerment in their financial journey.“Shine On Investments is about meeting you where you are and helping you build a future where we all shine on,” said Kovacic.Traci’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/traci-kovacic

