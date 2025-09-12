Kimberley Griffin to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberley Griffin, founder and social entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on transforming personal pain into impactful social change and building businesses with purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Griffin will explore how to align business with personal values to create lasting impact. She breaks down how leveraging digital skills and ecommerce can disrupt cycles of poverty and abuse, empowering individuals and communities. Viewers will walk away with practical insights on building purpose-driven systems for change.“Business can be a tool for healing and freedom,” said Griffin.Kimberley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kimberley-griffin

