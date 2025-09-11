Mayor Wu Announces 2025 - 2026 Spark Boston Council

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the newly-selected 2025-2026 SPARK Boston Council. The 38-member group will spend the next year working to connect young adults to leaders in local government, City services, and one another. The SPARK Boston Council advises Mayor Wu on City policies and programs affecting 20- to 35-year-olds in the City of Boston.

“SPARK Council continues to inspire our young people to be engaged with city government and contribute to building a vibrant, exciting future for our next generation of leaders,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we welcome both our new and returning SPARK Council members, I’m excited to hear their ideas and new perspectives. Their experiences and creativity will be invaluable additions to the City, leaving a lasting impact on neighborhoods across Boston.”

SPARK Boston is housed in the Mayor’s Community Engagement Cabinet. This office is responsible for advising Mayor Wu on issues affecting millennial and Gen-Z residents and working with City departments and community stakeholders to create innovative solutions. The Council meets monthly with City Hall leaders and creates free programming for their peers including voter resources, events highlighting the City’s initiatives, and professional and social networking opportunities across Boston’s neighborhoods. This year’s Council members come from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds including public service, higher education, and scientific research. Sixteen SPARK Boston council members are multilingual and the Council represents almost all of Boston’s neighborhoods.

SPARK Boston is directed by Aidan McDonough, a former council member. In his first year, McDonough has created an inspiring space for Gen Z and millennial residents to engage in meaningful conversations and develop programs that drive change in their neighborhoods. SPARK council members have led essential programming free for residents, including Neighborhood Socials hosted at local businesses and SPARK Chats featuring City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, District 1 City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, and Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kenzie Bok, among others.

“SPARK Boston received a record number of applications this year,” said SPARK Boston Director Aidan McDonough. “More than 450 individuals applied to enhance their civic engagement and utilize their talents and passions to serve our city. We had a successful year, with activities ranging from hosting a Civic Spin class at The Handle Bar in the South End, featuring José Massó, the Chief of Human Services, to conducting SPARK Chats with local civic leaders, many of whom are alumni to SPARK Boston. I am excited to see what the next cohort of council members will bring to the table this year and build on the momentum our outgoing council has created.”

The 2024-2025 SPARK Boston Council members had the opportunity to host Neighborhood Socials, inviting residents, community leaders, and elected officials to network with Boston’s 20-35-year-old constituency. SPARK Boston held multiple Chief Chats, informal speaking engagements with members of Mayor Wu’s cabinet, to learn more about the work being done to uplift Boston residents. The council held a Credit Building Workshop in partnership with the Mayor’s Center for Working Families to provide residents with better access to financial literacy resources. Additionally, they volunteered to distribute backpacks in Orchard Garden during New Edition Day, hosted a Black History Month mixer, and an event with the American Pakistan Foundation, among other events.

"Last year’s SPARK Boston council members hosted engaging programs, including SPARK walks that encouraged residents to explore the stories of Boston's Black writers, led a Bike Brigade clean-up, and held SPARK Chats featuring civic leaders," said Chief of Community Engagement Brianna Millor. "I am excited to collaborate with our newest cohort of council members to ensure that Boston continues to be the place for young adults to live, work and enjoy all the opportunities our city has to offer."

“SPARK was such a rich experience as a young professional in the city, both personally and professionally,” said Chelsea Lauder, North End, 2024-2025 SPARK Boston Council member. “I was able to build relationships with peers who have similar interests and goals, while gaining a deeper understanding of how city government works with residents to create spaces and make decisions that benefit the whole city.”

“The SPARK Boston Council actively collaborated with several of the City’s departments. One of my favorite memories from this experience was working with the Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing during the Be the Change Civic Summit,” said Tanesha Beckford, Roxbury, 2024-2025 SPARK Boston Council member. “Participating in the event as a SPARK member demonstrated how the summit aligned with our core values of transforming our neighborhoods and encouraging others to do the same.”

The 2025-2026 Council includes:

Allston/Brighton

Taylor Robinson

Gregory Horne

Chanell Rodriguez

Matthew Landry

Erin Pecci

Calder McCay

Jasmin Norford

Back Bay/ Beacon Hill

Cesar Monarrez

Jenna Mu

Amy Zhou

Danielle Bianco

Chinatown/Downtown

Wendy Chu

Dorchester

Mateo Rull Garza

Tariq Meyers

Elvira Figueroa

Devon Thompson

East Boston

Bradley Xaltipa

Stephanie Campos

Catherine Ballali

Fenway/Kenmore

Sandra Kim

Hyde Park

Kenisha Lamarre

Jamaica Plain

Sophia Day

Olivia Arnold

Marcus Christian II

Margaret Daramola

Mattapan

Amundam Mancho

North End

Andrew Kil

Roxbury

Justine Morgan

Kirsten Keels

Adrian Gonzalez Cerrillo

Bryanne Leeming

Roslindale

Elizabeth Shaw

Morgan Ellis

South Boston

Ginny Jablonski

South End

Haley Knox

Justine Gray

West End

Taalin RaoShah

West Roxbury

Haeyoung Koh

“As a new member of the SPARK Boston Council, I’m excited to collaborate with fellow young leaders to advance the City’s progress on critical issues—from environmental justice to affordability—through innovative initiatives,” said Taalin RaoShah, West End, 2025-2026 SPARK Boston Council member. “This Council reflects Boston’s forward-thinking spirit and commitment to its young people, and I’m eager to build on those values to help shape the future of our great city.”

For more information on SPARK Boston programming and initiatives, please visit boston.gov/sparkboston.